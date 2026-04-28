There are eras in which history does not advance through continuity but convulses through subtraction, moments when what disappears becomes more defining than what is created and when absence, rather than presence, begins to organize the moral and aesthetic horizon of a society. We are living, unmistakably, within such a moment. Destruction has suddenly entered human affairs, it has always been there and its targets have become increasingly precise: not merely bodies, nor even cities, but the symbolic infrastructures through which civilization remembers itself.

Iconoclasm, in its most reductive definition, names the destruction of art and artistic images. Yet to remain within that definition is to misunderstand both its scale and its intention. For iconoclasm is not fundamentally about visual heritage and images. It is about memory and more specifically, about the authority to regulate memory’s continuity. It is a form of intervention into time. To destroy an artefact is to interrupt a lineage, to dismantle a monument is to fracture the silent agreement between past and future. In this sense, iconoclasm is not only an act of violence against matter, but a calculated reconfiguration of civilization’s temporal architecture.

Civilization, if we are to speak of it with any philosophical precision, is not simply an accumulation of technological achievements or political institutions. It is a sedimented consciousness, a layered, evolving archive of meanings encoded in forms: paintings, manuscripts, temples, ruins, rituals, languages. These are not decorative residues of human activity; they are its structural memory. They hold within them the negotiations, conflicts, aspirations and contradictions that have shaped human existence across centuries. To erase them is not merely to remove objects from space, but to collapse entire epistemologies; ways of knowing, seeing and being.

This is why the destruction of cultural heritage must be understood not as collateral damage, but as a primary strategy in both historical and contemporary conflicts. When we examine episodes such as the Byzantine Iconoclasm, we encounter not a marginal theological dispute, but a profound struggle over the legitimacy of representation itself. The question was never simply whether images should exist, but who has the authority to mediate the sacred through form. In dismantling icons, imperial power sought not only to purify doctrine but to recalibrate the visual and spiritual vocabulary of an entire civilization.

A similar, though secularized, logic animated the symbolic purges of the French Revolution. Here, the destruction of statues, emblems and ecclesiastical artefacts was not an uncontrolled eruption of rage, but a deliberate attempt to dismantle the aesthetic infrastructure of monarchy. The ancient regime was not only a political system; it was a visual regime, sustained through symbols that naturalised hierarchy and divine authority. To destroy these symbols was to render that authority illegible, to deprive it of its visual coherence and thus its psychological power.

Yet, it is in the contemporary moment that iconoclasm has revealed its most globally consequential dimension. The actions of Daesh in the destruction of Palmyra did not merely eliminate an archaeological site; they attempted to sever a civilizational continuum that extended across millennia. Palmyra was not only Syrian heritage. It was part of a shared human inheritance, a node within the vast, interconnected network of world culture. Its destruction signified an assault not on a nation alone, but on the very idea that history can belong to humanity collectively.

Similarly, the Bamiyan Buddhas destruction by the Taliban exemplifies iconoclasm as an assertion of epistemic exclusivity. The Buddhas, standing for centuries within the Afghan landscape, embodied a plurality of histories. Buddhist, Hellenistic, Central Asian, coexisting within a single geography. Their annihilation was thus not only an act of religious extremism, but a refusal of multiplicity itself. It was an attempt to compress history into a singular narrative, to deny the coexistence of difference that is the very condition of civilization.

Bamyan town, Bamyan Province, Afghanistan, May 28, 1976. (Shutterstock Photo)

What becomes evident across these examples is that iconoclasm operates as a politics of reduction. It simplifies what is inherently complex. It transforms layered histories into singular ideologies. And in doing so, it does not merely erase the past; it impoverishes the future by narrowing the spectrum of possible interpretations through which societies can understand themselves.

In the context of current conflicts, most notably in Ukraine and Gaza, this politics of reduction has assumed a devastating immediacy. Cultural sites, archives, museums and educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed, often in ways that suggest intentional targeting rather than incidental harm. In Ukraine, the destruction of theatres and historical buildings is inseparable from a broader attempt to destabilise national identity. In Gaza, the devastation of universities, libraries and schools has given rise to the term “scholasticide,” denoting the systematic dismantling of intellectual infrastructure.

This is not incidental violence. It is strategic. For education is not merely a mechanism for knowledge transmission; it is a site where collective memory is continuously reconstructed. To destroy it is to interrupt the capacity of a society to narrate itself across generations. It is to produce not only physical ruin, but epistemic disorientation.

One might ask, within such a landscape of destruction, what role art continues to play. Can art still matter when survival itself is at stake? The question is understandable, yet it rests upon a false separation between the material and the symbolic. Art is not external to life; it is one of the ways in which life becomes meaningful. It is through art that societies articulate their values, confront their traumas, and imagine their futures.

From the cave paintings of Lascaux to the fragmented canvases of modernity, art has always functioned as a civilizational compass, a means of orienting human consciousness within time. It is both archive and anticipation: preserving what has been, while gesturing toward what might yet become. To destroy art is therefore to destabilize this orientation, to deprive societies of a crucial mechanism through which they negotiate their existence.

This is why the protection of cultural heritage must be understood as integral to the preservation of civilization itself. Organizations such as UNESCO have long advocated for the safeguarding of world heritage, recognizing that certain sites and artefacts transcend national boundaries. They belong, in a profound sense, to humanity. Yet the persistence of their destruction reveals the limitations of institutional frameworks when confronted with the realities of power and conflict.

The question, then, is not only how to protect heritage, but how to reconceptualize it. If we understand cultural artefacts as static objects to be preserved, we risk reducing them to relics, detached from the living processes that give them meaning. But if we understand them as dynamic nodes within a larger network of memory, then their preservation becomes not merely a technical task, but an ethical and imaginative one.

As an artist, I am compelled to consider how creation itself can respond to destruction. Not by attempting to replace what has been lost, such a task is neither possible nor desirable, but by engaging with absence as a material condition. By acknowledging rupture without surrendering to it. In my own work, particularly within "I Declare Peace," I have sought to construct a visual language that resists the logic of erasure. Birds, recurring across my compositions, are not incidental motifs; they are carriers of continuity. They traverse geographies, evade borders and embody a form of movement that is at once fragile and persistent. They suggest that even within fragmentation, there remains the possibility of connection. Such gestures may appear modest in the face of large-scale destruction. Yet civilization itself is not sustained by monuments alone, but by the countless acts through which individuals and communities choose to remember, reinterpret and recreate. Memory is not a fixed archive; it is a practice. And like all practices, it requires care, attention and renewal.

This brings us to the deeper philosophical question underlying iconoclasm: who owns memory? Is it the state that institutionalizes history through monuments and curricula? Is it communities, that preserve traditions through lived experience? Or is it something more diffuse, a shared, contested space in which multiple narratives coexist?

The answer, inevitably, is that memory is never singular. It is plural, dynamic and often contradictory. To attempt to fix it within a single narrative is to betray its complexity. And yet, this is precisely what iconoclasm seeks to do: to impose unity where there should be multiplicity, to enforce clarity where ambiguity is necessary. In this sense, the true violence of iconoclasm lies not only in what it destroys, but in what it denies, the coexistence of different temporalities, perspectives and meanings. It is a violence against plurality itself. To resist it, therefore, is not merely to preserve objects, but to defend complexity. To insist that history cannot be reduced to a single story, that civilization cannot be contained within a single identity. It is to affirm that the richness of human experience lies precisely in its diversity, in its capacity to hold contradictions without collapsing them.

And perhaps this is where the role of art becomes most urgent. Not as a decorative supplement to life, but as a critical practice that engages with memory in all its fragility and force. Art does not simply represent the world; it reconfigures it. It creates spaces in which alternative narratives can emerge, in which silenced voices can be heard, in which the past can be revisited without being fixed.

Civilization, ultimately, is not defined by its permanence, but by its capacity for renewal. It is not the endurance of monuments that matters most, often fragile process through which meaning is transmitted, transformed and reimagined.

Iconoclasm may rupture this process, but it cannot entirely extinguish it. For as long as there are those who remember, who create, who refuse to accept the reduction of history into silence, the architecture of civilization, however damaged, remains capable of reconstruction.

Reconstruction may restore the outline of what was lost, but it can never recover its original presence or continuity. A shattered glass vase can be pieced back together, yet its fractures, visible or not, forever alter its balance, its integrity, and its value. So too with civilization: once its memory is broken, it may endure, but never again in the same unbroken form. What remains is not restoration, but a quieter, more fragile persistence shaped by loss.