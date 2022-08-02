The ancient city of Blaundus, located in the Ulubey district of the western Anatolian city of Uşak, is hosting night photography enthusiasts with a perfect sky view among its historical ruins.

Blaundus was established by Roman Commander Blaundus between the fourth and third centuries B.C. as Alexander the Great was off to a great campaign in Anatolia. Following Alexander the Great, the city was ruled by Romans and Byzantines. It was the seat of the bishopric in these periods.

A view from Blaundus at night, Uşak, western Turkey, July 31, 2022. (AA Photo)

The city was built on the top of a hill overlooking Grand Ulubey Canyon, which has strategic importance for the Lydia-Phrygia border. Although the city was founded in the Hellenistic era, due to earthquakes that caused widespread damage, the city was rebuilt and fashioned into one of the more significant Roman-era urban centers in the region.

There are many public and religious buildings, such as temples, a theater, a stadium, a gymnasium and a basilica in the city. The structure of an 8-kilometer (5-mile) aqueduct also remains that served to bring fresh water to the city.

Visitors entering the city have the chance to observe the nooks and protrusions created by thousands of rock tombs on the valley's slopes. Besides, Blaundus offers a great spot for photography enthusiasts with a perfect view among the structures standing in the city with the splendor of the first day.

Particularly at night, photographers use long exposure and star photography techniques to capture a singular vista of the ancient city ruins and starry sky.

Birkare Photography Artists Association (BIFSAD) President Hilmi Coşkun said that they come to Blaundus as a team to take night photos. "When it comes to taking photos of the Milky Way, the first rule is that there should be no moon. It must be completely dark to take photos of stars. And the view is perfect in Blaundus."