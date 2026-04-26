Deputy minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan stated that the exhibition “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place,” prepared as part of the international promotion of Göbeklitepe, southeastern Türkiye, will continue to be held in major centers around the world and added that negotiations are ongoing for new destinations, particularly in the Far East.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Alpaslan said that Şanlıurfa, which stands out among ancient cities and is home to Göbeklitepe, possesses a great richness through its cultural heritage.

Recalling that Göbeklitepe is described as the “zero point of history,” Alpaslan noted that the region attracts attention not only for its archaeological value but also for its strong cultural background and rich cuisine.

Alpaslan referred to ongoing efforts to promote Göbeklitepe worldwide and said that the exhibition “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place,” previously held in Rome and Berlin, attracted great interest.

Stating that promotion activities will be expanded based on this interest, Alpaslan said: “We will continue these exhibitions in important centers around the world. There is extraordinary interest in the Göbeklitepe exhibition everywhere. We will bring the exhibition to major centers in Europe, the Far East and other key locations worldwide. In the coming days, we may see this exhibition in every corner of the world.”

He added that contacts are ongoing with various countries, especially Japan, and that new exhibitions will be organized once discussions are finalized.

Referring also to archaeological work in the Taş Tepeler region, where Göbeklitepe is located, Alpaslan said: “The world’s largest Neolithic excavation is being carried out in Taş Tepeler. This year, scientists from Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and China will come to excavate in this region. Göbeklitepe is already well known, but we still want to continue its promotion.”

New findings to shed light on humanity

Alpaslan stated that excavation activities are no longer limited to certain seasons but have become a comprehensive year-round scientific process, with restoration, analysis and evaluation work carried out simultaneously.

He also shared expectations regarding new discoveries in the upcoming excavation season, saying: “We expect new findings that will shed light on humanity.”

He noted that information received from scientists supports this expectation and emphasized that the new data obtained will illuminate human history.

Success through diverse tourism offerings

Regarding the impact of regional developments on tourism, Alpaslan emphasized that Türkiye will continue to be among the world’s most important tourism destinations thanks to its cultural and historical assets.

He stressed that despite regional issues, Türkiye remains a safe country and that efforts are ongoing to strengthen this perception.

Stating that Türkiye has reached a significant position in tourism, Alpaslan said: “With the successes achieved in recent years, Türkiye is among the countries hosting the highest number of tourists in the world. This success will be further increased and sustained through our rich diversity in tourism offerings.”