The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, reported that the "Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place" exhibition in Rome has attracted significant attention, welcoming 5 million visitors.

In a written statement, Ersoy highlighted that the exhibition at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome offers visitors a captivating journey to explore Göbeklitepe, a site of immense historical significance.

Visitors explore the "Göbeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place" exhibition, Rome, Italy, March 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ersoy stated that the Colosseum, one of Italy's most iconic cultural landmarks, has hosted the ancient and monumental structure of Göbeklitepe, offering an unparalleled experience of humanity’s early civilization. He went on to say:

“We have brought Göbeklitepe’s unique history to life in the heart of Rome. The zero point of civilization, Göbeklitepe, is now meeting the world at the heart of Rome, the Colosseum. Since its opening, the ''Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place" exhibition has drawn significant attention, attracting 5 million visitors. The 11,000-year-old mystery of Göbeklitepe and replicas of its monumental pillars and virtual tours continue to captivate visitors. This unique exhibition, shedding light on human history, will be open to the public at the Colosseum until the end of April. We invite everyone eager to discover the world’s oldest monuments to join this fascinating journey and continue sharing our archaeological heritage with the world."

Göbeklitepe, one of the world's oldest and most fascinating archaeological sites, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2018. This addition marked it as one of the most important discoveries illuminating human history.

Artifacts from Göbeklitepe are exhibited at an exhibition, Rome, Italy, on Oct. 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

The event, organized in collaboration between Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Embassy in Rome, plays a significant role in promoting and preserving international archaeological heritage.

The exhibition, which narrates the 11,000-year-old history of Göbeklitepe, provides visitors with a unique experience through multimedia content, 3D reconstructions and virtual tours. Supported by replicas of its monumental pillars, the exhibition unveils the rituals and lifestyles of early human communities.

The exhibition, curated by a team of Italian and international experts, aims to raise awareness about preserving archaeological heritage.

Since its opening, the "Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place" exhibition has garnered significant interest from international scholars, artists and history enthusiasts. It will remain open for public viewing until April 30.