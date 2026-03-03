Visitors to the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, can now admire one of its most significant pieces, the approximately 2,000-year-old bronze Mars statue, from a closer perspective, thanks to a newly constructed viewing platform. The statue, which symbolizes fertility and strength, is among the museum’s prized exhibits.

The museum, established in 2011 by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on a 30,000-square-meter site along the historic Silk Road, houses numerous works of global artistic significance. To allow visitors a better view of the statue’s intricate details, officials built a 16-square-meter platform.

Measuring roughly 2 meters in height and 8 meters in width, the platform enables guests to closely observe the statue’s eyes, inlaid with gold and silver.

Visitors take photos with the statue of Mars on the newly opened viewing platform at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, March 1, 2026. (AA Photo)

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum showcases works of major importance in world art history. He said visitors have responded positively to the new platform.

“Mars is the only bronze statue of its size in the world,” Çomak said. “Its eyes are made of gold and silver. It is displayed on a column. Previously, visitors could only see it from a distance. With the 16-square-meter viewing platform we built, they can now see it up close and appreciate its grandeur.”

Çomak added that the platform can accommodate about 40 visitors at a time, with a maximum capacity of 100.

Selvi Ayhan, a visitor from Hatay, said she was touring the museum for the third time. “On previous visits, we could only look at the statue from afar. Now, thanks to the platform, we can study it in detail,” she said.

About Mars statue

The statue depicts a young warrior, with striking attention drawn to his gaze. The helmeted figure’s curly, voluminous hair frames his forehead and face, extending to the nape of his neck. His gold-and silver-inlaid pupils convey anger and determination, highlighting the statue’s expressive intensity.