Greece on Monday reopened most retail shops and pledged to provide more financial aid to businesses hit by restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the weather improves in spring, the government aims to relieve the lockdown pressure for its citizens by reopening shops selling non-essential goods, which is expected to ameliorate the impact of the outbreak on the already-suffering Greek economy.

The reopened shops will operate via click-away and click-in-shopping modes. Consumers will need to make appointments, comply with a three-hour limit and only up to 20 people are allowed inside at once.

Meanwhile, the recent surging numbers of virus cases led critics to claim that the decision to reopen shops is paradoxical, given that the number of total infections is still 275,414 and with 8,380 total deaths in the Mediterranean country.

Although Greece handled the first wave of the pandemic relatively well last year, current figures and insufficient health services caused by a decade-old financial crisis put on pressure both the citizens and on the government.

It is reported that in three regions with high infection levels, including Thessaloniki, shops will remain closed.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated that they are utilizing funds raised from markets in the last period, and the 130 million euro ($153.42 million) package would benefit around 100,000 businesses, including some 10,800 retailers.

The country is also hoping to boost its tourism with the launch of the vaccination process from mid-May onwards. Overall, Athens estimations point to a spending around $14 billion in a bid to further ease the pandemic effect on its economy.