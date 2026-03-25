Inflation expectations among sectors for the 12-month-ahead consumer prices ticked up slightly across the board in March, according to the survey released by the Turkish central bank on Wednesday.

In March 2026, 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations, compared to the previous month, increased by 0.07 points to 22.17% for market participants, by 0.90 points to 32.90% for the real sector, and by 1.08 points to 49.89% among households, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

Like this, the highest increase was observed in the households category, where rigidity in expectations was generally higher in the past, too.

Sectoral Inflation Expectations are obtained by compiling the 12-month-ahead annual consumer inflation expectations of financial and real sector experts, manufacturing industry firms and households, based on the Survey of Market Participants, the Business Tendency Survey and the Household Expectations Survey conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The annual inflation rate in the country rose slightly on an annual basis to 31.5% in February, compared to 30.7% in January and marked the first uptick in the annual rate in months, according to official data.

In response, and amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the CBRT has opted to keep rates on hold at 37% at its last policy meeting.

The product/service groups that households assessed as having increased the most in price over the past year and expected to increase the most in the next 12 months were “food” and “fuel and energy,” the CBRT survey revealed.

The expectation for the rise in house prices at the end of the next 12 months, meanwhile, decreased slightly by 0.36 percentage points compared to the previous month, standing at 35.05%.