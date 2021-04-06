The newly-established platform Turkish Souq – kicked off under a Turkey-Qatar collaboration – will present made-in-Turkey products to a total of 47 different countries from the United Kingdom and Italy to Sweden, Portugal, Russia and Australia, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said Tuesday.

“The platform has enabled around 300,000 of our products to be supplied to world markets,” he said.

The minister’s remark came after he received Qatar Post CEO Faleh al Naemi as part of the Turkey-Qatar E-Trade Cooperation Project.

Karaismailoğlu said that the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Turkey and Qatar are important for both countries and for stability in the region, stressing that the COVID-19 pandemic period showed how significant that cooperation is in the fields of transportation and communication.

He stated that state-run postal service PTT – which is in cooperation with the Qatari state postal service for the new platform – is a distinguished organization with a history of 180 years providing services in all areas of life, from postal services to banking, from logistics services to e-commerce. Karaismailoğlu reminded that the PTT is keeping up with the digital transformation taking place in the world, which has been accelerated by measures taken to suppress the virus outbreak, initially began its commercial activities in the field of e-commerce in 2012 with the brand PttAVM.com.

PttAVM.com offers a quality shopping experience to its customers with millions of products at affordable prices that appeal to different needs and styles, Karaismailoğlu said and informed that the PTT had started working on joint projects in Qatar in 2017, adding a global dimension to its e-commerce activities and contributing to Turkey's e-exports.

Karaismailoğlu stated that the Turkish Souq platform was established as a result of these activities, where thousands of Turkish products are offered to the people of Qatar, which adds a new area to the numerous areas of solid cooperation between the countries.

Karaismailoğlu stated that cooperation between the countries in the area of e-commerce has been a success and in 2019, the turkishsouq.com domain name was transformed into a global platform with the crossing of Qatar's borders.

"Through this platform, products can be exported to 47 different countries, from the U.K. to Italy, Sweden, Portugal, Russia, Australia, Canada and Brazil,” the minister said, adding that PTT has made an important initiative in the field of e-export, which it also supports with its logistics infrastructure, and has ensured that approximately 300,000 of Turkey's products are offered to the world market.

“I hope the international launch of the platform will be beneficial for our countries,” he added.

Al Naemi, also speaking on the platform's launch, stated that today Turkish Souq's export platform will allow customers abroad the opportunity to purchase Turkish products through e-commerce.

He went on to mention that this is an important step for Qatar Post and the PTT that was realized as a result of the worldwide demand they saw for products listed on turkishsouq.com.

“When the international marketing begins, people will benefit from Turkish products worldwide,” al Naemi said.