The new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) – the first African and first woman to hold the post – Monday arrived at its Geneva headquarters for her first day on the job, ending a six-month leadership void at the global trade watchdog.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she made brief comments to reporters on her way into the imposing building on the shores of Lake Geneva.

“It feels great. I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” she said. “I feel ready to go.”

After a long campaign that was derailed in the late stages by the U.S. administration under Donald Trump, Okonjo-Iweala was finally confirmed as boss last month, pledging to “forget business as usual” at the body which is struggling to strike new deals and whose arbitration functions are paralyzed.

World Trade Organization (WTO) Deputy Directors-General Alan Wolff (L), New Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Karl Brauner (R) upon Okonjo-Iweala's arrival for her first day taking office at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo)

Her appointment came through when the Biden administration cleared the way for her selection at the trade body, whose rules require consensus.

The first day of the former finance and foreign minister at the helm of the WTO coincides with a meeting of its top decision-making body, the General Council. Its 164 member states will discuss topics such as trade rules on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which Okonjo-Iweala has identified as a priority.

On the agenda is also the date and venue for its major ministerial conference which was due to be held in Kazakhstan last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Okonjo-Iweala has said she hopes that event will provide a venue for clinching various deals including cutting fisheries subsidies and reform of the WTO’s top appeals body which was paralyzed by the Trump administration.

Her predecessor Brazilian Roberto Azevedo stepped down on Aug. 31, a year early.

The WTO, which works to craft accords that can ensure smooth international trade, is facing headwinds such as rising protectionism. Its dispute settlement system has been blocked because the United States has almost singlehandedly prevented appointments to its Appellate Body – a rough equivalent to an appeals court.

Okonjo-Iweala said last month that “wide-ranging reforms” are needed at the WTO, and that her first priority would be to address the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as by working to lift export restrictions on supplies and vaccines to get them distributed to countries in need.

Since the director-general role holds few executive powers, some analysts question Okonjo-Iweala’s ability to revive the body in the face of so many challenges including persistent U.S.-China trade tensions and growing protectionism heightened by the outbreak.