Turkey's annual inflation surged above expectations in July on the back of food and energy costs, official data showed Tuesday, increasing pressure on the central bank to keep policy tight.

The consumer inflation rose to 18.95% from 17.53% a month earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Month-on-month, prices increased 1.8% from June, the data showed.

The highest annual rise was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 24.92%, transportation with 24.62%, and furnishings and household equipment with 22.70% last month.

The TurkStat data showed that the highest monthly rise was 5.07% in housing while the lowest rise was observed in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 0.02%.

Among the main expenditure groups, the highest monthly decrease was in clothing and footwear with 2.13%, it added.