Turkey’s exports have hit an all-time monthly high for the third consecutive month in February, the country’s trade minister announced Tuesday.

Sales surged 9.6% year-on-year to over $16 billion in the month, Ruhsar Pekcan said.

Imports rose 9.8% to $19.4 billion, bringing the trade deficit to $3.4 billion, the data showed.

The data follows the highest monthly figures in January and December as sales surpassed $15 billion and $17.84 billion, respectively.

The coronavirus outbreak led to a 6.26% drop in 2020 exports as Turkey closed the year with $169.5 billion in foreign sales, exceeding the target of $165.9 billion in the medium-term program.

Imports were up 4.3% to reach $219.4 billion. The trade deficit widened by 69.12% to $49.9 billion last year.