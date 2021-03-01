Turkey's economy grew 5.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.8% in the year as a whole, according to official data on Monday, which showed it was one of only a few globally to skirt a contraction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Propelled by a burst of credit in mid-2020, the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.7% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

A surge in the GDP growth in the second half of the year – well above Turkey's potential rate – was driven by a near doubling of lending by state banks to face down the initial virus wave.

While world economies tumbled into recessions and contracted last year, only Turkey, China and Egypt were among those seen growing, according to the International Monetary Fund. Emerging and developing economies contracted by 2.4%, it said.

Turkey and China were the only countries that posted a positive growth rate among all G20 countries for which data are available.

Turkey’s GDP at current prices stood at TL 5.1 trillion (some $717.1 billion) last year, the data showed.

The economy registered a growth of 6.3% in the third quarter of last year after a contraction of 10.3% in the second quarter as the coronavirus’ impact started to be felt in earnest. The GDP had expanded 4.5% in the first quarter.

Last year, the government had forecast GDP growth of 0.3%.

In a Reuters poll, GDP was forecast to have expanded 7.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, despite new curfews and curbs on the service sector to address a second COVID-19 wave, and 2.3% for the whole year.

A panel of 21 economists polled by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday had projected that the Turkish economy would grow 2.2% in 2020.

Economists' forecast for the last quarter was 7% on average, with the lowest at 5% and the highest at 8.3%.