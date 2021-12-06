Turkey’s industrial sector achieved the highest monthly exports of all time with foreign sales exceeding $16 billion (TL 220.44 billion) last month.
The country’s overall exports increased by 33.4% in November compared to the same period of 2020, reaching $21.4 billion, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report that cited data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).
The industrial sector's exports increased by 33.9% in November compared to the same period of the previous year, accounting for 75.9% of total exports last month.
Among the sectors related to the industry, the automotive industry saw the highest exports with $2.5 billion.
It was followed by the chemical and product sector with $2.3 billion, the steel sector with $2.48 billion, ready-made clothing and apparel with $1.73 billion, jewelry with $1.28 billion, electricity and electronics with $1.27 billion, ferrous and non-ferrous metals with $1.20 billion, textiles and raw materials with $937.4 million, machinery and accessories with $840.4 million, the air conditioning industry with $561.3 million, cement glass ceramics and soil products with $397.2 million, the defense and aviation industry with $384.5 million, carpets with $280.5 million, the ship and yacht sector with $259.8 million, leather and leather products with $148.6 million and other industrial products with $15.2 million.
While 15 out of the 16 sectors within the industry group increased their exports in November, a decline was observed in the foreign sales of one sector.
Among the industries, the jewelry sector realized the highest rise with 307.6% in this period in question.
This sector was followed by the defense and aerospace industry with 100.9%, steel with 69.5%, other industrial products with 67.6%, ferrous and non-ferrous metals with 58.2%, chemicals and products with 47.1%, leather and leather products with 43.1%, textiles and raw materials with 33.1%, the air conditioning industry with 27.8%, cement, glass ceramics and soil products with 24.9%, machinery and accessories with 21.2, ships and yachts with 16%, electrical and electronics with 15%, ready-to-wear and apparel with 14.4% and carpets with 8.9%.
Foreign sales in the automotive sector decreased by 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Despite the decrease, it continued to be the leading sector in exports.
In November, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, leather and leather products, ready-made clothing and apparel, the air-conditioning industry, machinery and parts, and the automotive industry made the most exports to Germany; cement, glass ceramics and soil products, carpet, defense and aerospace industries mostly exported to the United States; electronics and the jewelry sector mostly to the United Kingdom; the steel, textile and raw materials sectors mostly to Italy; other industrial products to Vietnam; the ship and yacht industry mostly to China and the chemical and products sectors made the most foreign sales to the Netherlands.
The highest demand for industry-related sectors came from Germany. The ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector exported $159.6 million in products to Germany, while the leather and leather products sector exported $12.2 million; ready-made clothing and apparel $299 million; the air conditioning industry $54.4 million; machinery and accessories $92.9 million and the automotive industry $393.3 million.
Turkey’s overall export figure in November was also the highest monthly figure.
Imports also jumped 26.7% in November from a year ago to $26.8 billion. The foreign trade deficit last month widened 5.4% to $5.3 billion, the data showed on Dec. 2.
Exports had ended 2019 with nearly $180.5 billion, an all-time high, before falling to $169.5 billion in 2020, overshadowed by major disruptions in global trade.
The 12-month rolling sales came in at $221 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said earlier. The country aims to close the year with over $211 billion in foreign sales, according to the government's economic program.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.