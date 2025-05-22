Turkish central bank kept its year-end inflation forecast unchanged at 24%, its governor, Fatih Karahan, said Thursday during the second inflation report this year.
The annual inflation rate in Türkiye slowed down to 37.9% in April compared to around 75% in May last year.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
