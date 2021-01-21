Turkey’s consumer confidence index surged to 83.3 points in January from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday.
The index was up from 80.1 points in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Insitute (TurkStat).
Measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence dropped. The index dropped 2.2% in November as Turkey reintroduced certain restrictions and remained flat in December.
A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.
