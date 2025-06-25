Türkiye's growing economic cooperation with African nations under its "win-win" strategy has helped boost exports to the continent, reaching $8.4 billion (TL 333.41 billion) in the first five months of 2025 – an 8.3% increase from the same period last year, according to official trade data.

The positive trade momentum reflects Türkiye's “Strategy for Enhancing Trade and Economic Relations with African Countries,” which aims to deepen ties across political, cultural and economic spheres. The strategy also promotes mutual investments and expands Turkish engagement in sectors such as construction, energy, health, agriculture and infrastructure.

Türkiye has also extended its successful defense industry collaborations to African countries. Leading Turkish companies such as Baykar, Aselsan, Tusaş and Nurol Holding have seen rising demand for their products on the continent. These defense partnerships and related initiatives continue to strengthen bilateral trade.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye’s total exports to African nations rose by 1.7% in 2024, reaching $19.4 billion. Egypt was Türkiye’s top African export destination last year at $3.5 billion, followed by Morocco with $3.1 billion and Libya with $2.5 billion.

Between January and May this year, Morocco led again with $1.5 billion in imports from Türkiye, followed by Egypt with $1.3 billion and Libya with $1.1 billion.

Trade ties with Morocco have deepened in recent years. Turkish contractors have completed approximately $4.3 billion worth of construction projects in the country. Under the Free Trade Agreement in force between the two countries, efforts are ongoing to further strengthen cooperation.

Top Turkish exports to Morocco include motor vehicles, electrical machinery and equipment, as well as mineral fuels and oils. With Morocco considered a “priority opportunity country” for Turkish investors, bilateral trade is expected to accelerate further under the win-win principle.

Egypt remains Türkiye’s most important trading partner in Africa, with a target of reaching a $15 billion trade volume. Key export sectors to Egypt include machinery, mechanical appliances, mineral fuels, oils, iron and steel. Turkish businesses have established a strong presence in the country, especially in the textiles, electronics and home appliances industries.

Türkiye has also expanded defense cooperation with several African countries, including Libya, Somalia, Niger, Chad and Sudan. Under a 2019 memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation, Türkiye continues to provide military training and consultancy services in Libya.

Additionally, Türkiye has exported armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Niger, Mali and Ethiopia, and delivered armored vehicles to Gambia, Uganda and Kenya.

The “AFEX’25 Africa Business Forum and Expo,” which opened Wednesday in Istanbul and continues Thursday, aims to further enhance economic and sectoral cooperation between Türkiye and African nations. The event brings together African and Turkish business leaders in agriculture, energy, construction, health, finance and technology, with a focus on forging new partnerships.

Public officials, investors, entrepreneurs and civil society representatives from several African countries are attending the forum, which is centered on exploring trilateral cooperation opportunities involving Africa and third countries.

Looking ahead, the G-20 leaders’ summit, scheduled for November in Johannesburg, South Africa, is expected to further amplify Africa’s role in the global arena and strengthen Türkiye’s Africa strategy.

The South African G20 presidency has prioritized resilience to disasters, debt sustainability for low-income countries and financing for a just energy transition – areas in which Türkiye is actively engaged.