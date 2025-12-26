Household inflation expectations in Türkiye declined in December, adding to signs of easing price pressures as the authorities press ahead with a disinflation drive, central bank data showed on Friday.

According to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye's (CBRT) sectoral inflation expectations survey, expectations for annual inflation 12 months ahead fell month-over-month across all major groups.

Expectations declined by 0.14 percentage points to 23.35% among market participants, by 0.90 points to 34.80% in the real sector, and by a sharper 1.34 points to 50.90% among households.

The share of households expecting inflation to fall over the next 12 months edged lower to 24.53%, down 0.30 percentage points from the previous month, the survey showed.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the trend in expectations supported Türkiye's disinflation process.

Over the past year, Şimşek noted, expectations for annual inflation 12 months ahead fell by 12.2 points among households, 12.8 points in the real sector and 3.7 points among market participants.

"The improvement in expectations and the decline in services inflation will continue to support the disinflation process," he said on the social media platform X.

Şimşek added that policies aimed at reducing supply-side risks and boosting competitiveness would help secure price stability.

Türkiye's annual inflation eased to 31.1% November, the lowest level in four years, and authorities have said they expect it to fall into the 20% range in early 2026.

The central bank's end-2025 interim inflation target stood at 24%, with a forecast range of 31%-33%.

The bank expects inflation to fall to its 16% interim target by the end of 2026, with a projected range of 13%-19%.