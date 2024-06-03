Türkiye's annual inflation climbed above 75% in May, official data showed on Monday in line with the authorities' expectations for the peak, as the top economy official noted the "worst is left behind" and the "permanent decline" in inflation would begin from June.

The consumer prices rose 75.45% over the 12 months ending in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, driven by an increase in education, housing and hotels, cafe and restaurant prices.

The reading marks the highest level since late 2022 and is considered a peak before an anticipated drop in the annual readings in the second half of the year.

"The worst is left behind! We saw the highest level of annual inflation this month, which includes the cumulative effects of the past 12 months," Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thus, the transition period in the fight against inflation is completed and we are entering the disinflation process," he added.

"The permanent decline in inflation will begin in June. Annual inflation will most likely fall below 50% by the end of the third quarter," said the minister.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) anticipated May inflation likely to hover between 75%-76%.

The month-over-month increase in prices stood at 3.37% in May, the TurkStat data showed.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 13 economists for annual inflation was 74.8%, with forecasts ranging from 74.3% to 75.3%. Monthly forecasts for price rises ranged between 2.7% and 3.3%.

In January and February, inflation climbed 6.7% and 4.53%, respectively, largely due to a nearly 50% minimum wage hike and an array of new-year price updates. In March and April, the rise in inflation slowed to around 3.2%. The annual inflation rate stood at 69.8% last month.

In May 2024, communication, with 1.01%, was the main group that indicated the lowest monthly increase. On the other hand, clothing and footwear, with 9.60%, was the main group where the highest monthly increase was realized, according to TurkStat.

In an Anadolu Agency (AA) poll of 15 economists, the median forecast for monthly inflation was 3.04%, with expectations ranging between 2.85% and 3.50%. They estimated the annual rate to rise to 74.89%, with a year-end projection of 43.95%.

The Turkish central bank, which had already hiked rates by 3,650 basis points since June before pausing its tightening, decided to hike the benchmark rate by another 500 basis points in March due to a deterioration in the inflation outlook.

In April and May, the central bank decided to keep the policy rate unchanged, considering the lagged effects of the monetary tightening, and vowed to tighten further in the case of a significant deterioration in inflation.

Earlier in May, the central bank nudged up its year-end inflation forecast to 38% and said they would "do whatever it takes" to avoid any longer-term deterioration of inflation outlook.

"The market predicts disinflation and expects annual inflation to be 33.2% after 12 months and 21.3% after 24 months. Expectations will become closer to our goals in the coming period," noted Şimşek.

"Our support to the disinflation process will continue to increase by strengthening fiscal discipline. Achieving price stability requires patience and time, and we are determined to achieve our goal."