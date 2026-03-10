Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will make a significant contribution to Türkiye's energy system as a part of a strategic infrastructure investment that strengthens the country's energy supply security, according to an academic and expert in the field.

The commissioning of Akkuyu, which will be Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, aimed to achieve a significant increase in the country's electricity generation capacity and strengthen energy supply security.

Following the attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, the "atmosphere of panic" and rising prices in the global energy market have once again highlighted the importance of diversifying countries' energy portfolios.

When completed, Akkuyu NPP, which alone will meet about 10% of Türkiye's electricity consumption, is considered among the strategic investments that strengthen energy supply security.

Under the intergovernmental agreement signed between Türkiye and Russia on May 12, 2010, Akkuyu NPP is being constructed in the Gülnar district of southern Mersin province. The plant will consist of four reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW), and will have a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

With the plant, which is among Türkiye's largest energy investments, reaching full capacity, it is expected to generate approximately 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually and contribute about $1.5 billion per year to reducing natural gas imports.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), professor Şule Ergün, the head of the Nuclear Energy Engineering Department at Ankara's Hacettepe University, said that one of the main objectives of energy policies is diversifying Türkiye's energy portfolio.

Emphasizing the critical role of nuclear energy toward this objective, Ergün said: "Nuclear power plants are base load plants that produce uninterrupted electricity for most of the year with a high capacity factor. Unlike variable production from wind and solar, nuclear energy stands out as a low-carbon source that balances the system. Akkuyu NPP will make a significant contribution to Türkiye's energy system in this respect."

Reminding that, when the plant is fully operational, it would meet 10% of the country's electricity demand on its own, Ergün went on to say that this also means that some of the electricity produced from imported natural gas can be replaced.

"Therefore, Akkuyu is not just a new electricity generation facility, but also a strategic infrastructure investment that strengthens Türkiye's energy supply security," she pointed out.

Ergün highlighted that nuclear power plants have very low carbon emissions in operation and, by ensuring continuous electricity generation, contribute to climate targets while supporting the reliability of the electricity system.

From Türkiye's point of view, nuclear energy can be seen as a technology "that complements renewable energy investments," she suggested.

"The issue is not about choosing between renewable and nuclear, but about establishing a balanced generation portfolio where these technologies can work together to create a low-carbon and reliable electricity system," she commented.

In addition, the professor suggested that energy demand will continue to increase in the long term and said that the energy system must be planned not only for today's needs but also to respond to future increases in demand.

Similarly, she also drew attention to the factor of growth of human resources in this field and stated that this would help Türkiye create a nuclear technology ecosystem over time. Ergün also opined that it is of great importance to have a real plant project for universities providing education in the nuclear energy field.