Turkey has added its fourth drillship to its inventory for hydrocarbon exploration, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Wednesday.

Addressing ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputies in Ankara for the parliamentary group meeting, Erdoğan said: "Unlike other ships, this vessel is a 7th generation ship equipped with the latest technology. There are five of these ships in the world, and we have one of them."

The president noted that the new ship to be operated by the Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), long sought by the national oil company, allows drilling up to 3,665 meters (12,024 feet).

"We have reached the capacity to operate beyond our borders," Erdoğan added.

Turkish media outlets earlier claimed that the new ship is the "Cobalt Explorer," which is under construction by South Korean ship manufacturer Daewoo.

The vessel is expected to be deployed in the Black Sea, where significant gas reserves were found, reports said.