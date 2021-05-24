Turkey will conduct new drillings in areas in the Eastern Mediterranean where it sees signs of natural gas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Monday.

"We think there is potential in the wells we have drilled," Dönmez told the private broadcaster, A Haber.

The minister also signaled new "good news" in the Black Sea, where the country last year made its largest-ever natural gas discovery and the biggest offshore gas find globally in 2020.

"Let us wait for June for the new news. The works will be completed in June," Dönmez said.

The country's first drilling ship, Fatih, found 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya gas field, located about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) north of Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Engineering studies are ongoing to bring the gas ashore. Turkey is determined to connect the gas to the nation’s transmission system by 2023.