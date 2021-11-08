Turkey will halt two fixed payments from electricity bills to provide more relief to the households, the country’s president announced Monday, stressing that the government has already subsidized some energy costs.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the government will remove a fixed 2% payment on electricity bills for the funding of state broadcaster TRT and another 1% payment levied for outstanding energy costs.

“By neither disrupting the balances of firms in the energy sector nor victimizing our citizens, we will keep managing this global energy crisis,” Erdoğan said.

His remarks come after the government was reported last week to have been planning a fiscal stimulus to support citizens with measures such as lifting the minimum wage, relief on energy costs and raising salaries for some civil servants.

The annual inflation rate rose to 19.89% year-on-year in October, according to official data, driven by food, services, housing and transportation prices, reflecting in part soaring world energy prices.

Erdoğan said natural gas prices in Europe skyrocketed from around $115 at the beginning of 2020 to $1,100 as of last month.

“In contrast, we are still providing natural gas consumed in residential buildings from $150. Looking at the purchase price, we can say have subsidized TL 50 billion ($5.2 billion) by providing the natural gas to our households at a 76% discount,” the president said.

He also noted the government has subsidized TL 17 billion ($1.76 billion) by reflecting only half of the increase in the cost of electricity.

“We have prevented an additional amount from coming out of the pockets of our citizens. We have provided more than TL 1,500 ($155) of annual energy support to every citizen.”