Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology event welcomed more than a million visitors during its Istanbul edition, according to organizers.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, the five-day Teknofest at Atatürk Airport kicked off last Wednesday and ended on Sunday

The Istanbul leg marks the eighth edition of Teknfoset since it was first launched in 2018.

It has drawn millions of visitors over the years, arriving to see the innovations by youth and advancements the country's defense and aviation industry has to offer.

Istanbul is the second stop of Teknofest in 2025, following a showcase in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in May.

People surround Kızılelma, an unmanned fighter aircraft developed by Turkish drone magnate Baykar, as they visit Teknofest, the country's largest aerospace and technology festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"My gratitude goes to everyone who walked this path with us in the TRNC, the Blue Homeland and Istanbul," Teknofest Chair Selçuk Bayraktar said.

Standing out with its annually renewed competition categories, Teknofest's Istanbul edition featured 58 main and 137 subcategories.

More than 1 million people from 96 countries applied for competitions held within the scope of the event this year.

Teknofest boasted extensive programs that included air shows, science demonstrations, concerts, stage performances and interactive workshops.

Over a million people visit Teknofest, the country's largest aerospace and technology festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The festival has traditionally been held in different Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

It was also held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and the TRNC.

Blue Homeland, Teknofest's maritime edition, was held in Istanbul last month.

Including the TRNC and Blue Homeland events, Teknofest has welcomed around 1.5 million visitors this year.

The event in the southern city of Adana attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors in 2024, with a total attendance of about 11 million to date.