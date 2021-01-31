Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) Director Faruk Bilir said Saturday that it has demanded paperwork and further information from Facebook-owned messaging giant WhatsApp regarding its new privacy policies.

Bilir also said that the investigation of the KVKK’s Personal Data Protection Council is focusing on fundamental principles, data processing terms, transfer of data to foreign countries, direct consent and whether direct consent is made obligatory by the company to use its product. WhatsApp first required its users to accept the new terms to continue using their service but later backtracked on this policy after losing millions of users and facing a backlash on social media.

The director also said that the investigation that was launched on Jan. 12 is still ongoing.

“We have notified WhatsApp and demanded paperwork and further information. We are following the process closely,” he said.

The Turkish Competition Board (RK) also previously announced that it had launched an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp over the changes to the messaging app’s data-sharing rules.

In a written statement, the board said it had ruled the data-collection requirement should be suspended until the probe is complete.

The moves came after WhatsApp said it was updating its terms of service and privacy rules, forcing users to agree to let Facebook and its subsidiaries collect WhatsApp data that includes users’ phone numbers, contacts’ phone numbers, locations and more.

The company warned users in a pop-up notice that they “need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp” – or delete their accounts. The users must accept the changes or see their access to the service cut off from Feb. 8.

The company says the changes are related to business transactions and that private messages would not be affected.

In a statement to Reuters following the Competition Board’s statement, a spokesperson for WhatsApp denied that the update to its services would impact privacy on the platform, adding that the company remained committed to “delivering secure and private communications for everyone.”

Turkish WhatsApp users, concerned about that the possible sharing of their personal information, began downloading alternative messaging applications such as BiP, Signal or Telegram. Many chose to close down their WhatsApp accounts even though the messaging app tried to assure users that the content of messages would remain encrypted.