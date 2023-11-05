Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Sunday that the number of tourists visiting Antalya this year has exceeded 15 million, surpassing the figures for 2019, often dubbed as a "golden year" for a key sector of the Turkish economy.

"Both income and the number of tourists are above the 2019 figures, which was the peak year for tourism before the pandemic. This is quite pleasing," Ersoy told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Ersoy, who was in the Mediterranean resort city for the last stop of the Culture Road Festival, noted that according to nine-month data for the tourism sector nationwide, revenue of $42 billion (TL 11.92 trillion) has been reached, and progress is being made toward the year-end revenue target of $55.6 billion.

Recalling that after this target was announced, events such as the early February earthquakes and the recent Israel-Palestine conflict occurred, Ersoy said: "Despite experiencing many consecutive negative effects, we are managing the medium-term program in an appropriate manner. In this regard, it is pleasing. Looking at Antalya in general, as of yesterday, the number of visitors exceeded 15 million."

Ersoy mentioned that they set a goal for a qualitative transition in tourism in 2018 and indicated that the figures show progress toward this goal.

The minister noted a significant increase in tourism revenues, adding: "The per capita overnight spending, which was $67 at the end of 2017, reached $100 according to last year's figures. This shows that the process is developing per our policies and strategies. This is also very pleasing."

Ersoy noted that the tourism sector is affected positively or negatively by every event, and he said that they had witnessed several global crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, since he assumed office. Due to Türkiye's geographical location, it may be exposed to problems, he said.

Elaborating on learning to "live with the reality" of the crises that were seen in the past and may happen in the future, Ersoy further recalled the establishment of intensive initiatives in terms of promotion.

He noted that the Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) was established in 2019 to strengthen the sector and rapidly solve issues related to tourism, especially promotion, by bringing together the sector and the state.

"We are managing this successfully. We are currently conducting intensive and effective promotion in more than 200 countries. In a very short period, we have become the most intensive and effective country in the world regarding promotion. We can already see the results in the number of tourists and revenues."

He also mentioned that they are working intensively to spread tourism throughout the year and include every city in tourism. He added that they are taking consistent steps toward their goal.

The number of tourists arriving to Türkiye in September rose 5.7% year-over-year to 5.8 million, the data of Culture and Tourism Ministry showed last week.

It brings the first nine-month figure to 39.2 million, a 12.6% increase compared to a year ago.