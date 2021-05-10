As Turkey’s full lockdown restrictions do not cover international tourists as well as those working in vital sectors, vacationers enjoyed the UNESCO World Heritage site Pamukkale, known as the “white paradise” in western Turkey’s Denizli province.

The tourism sector in the country is hopeful that current coronavirus pandemic measures will reduce the number of infections and pave the way for tourists to visit.

Gazi Murat Şen, the head of a local tourism and hotel management association said, "Night lighting has started in the site, in about 1-2 months our guests will spend much more time in Pamukkale and increase their accommodation days."

"Thus, Pamukkale will become a more preferred place," Şen added.

The natural spring, situated in close proximity to the white travertine terraces, is particularly popular with tourists. Dating from ancient Hierapolis, this pool formed naturally after the collapse of a series of columns in an earthquake in A.D. 692, which caused thermal water to accumulate.

With its water temperature fixed at 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit) year-round, the pool offers its visitors a unique experience to walk barefoot in its hot springs along the terraces, with believed healing benefits for cardiovascular diseases, rheumatism, skin and nerve diseases, as well as intestinal disorders when ingested.

Turkey has imposed a full lockdown, the strictest to date, from April 29 until May 17 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Berlin, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on May 6, all people working in Turkey’s tourism sector will be vaccinated against COVID-19.