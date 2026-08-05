The widely anticipated transfer of Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah to Türkiye's Trabzonspor is drawing attention not only to the Süper Lig club but also to the city itself – a green, picturesque gem on the northeastern edge of Black Sea coast.

While rumors were indicating that Salah, a Liverpool icon, could sign for Beşiktaş, one of three Istanbul giants, Trabzonspor confirmed late Tuesday in a public statement it had opened negotiations to bring the veteran scorer to Türkiye.

Salah then flew to Istanbul, where on Wednesday morning he was welcomed by numerous fans while social media was still abuzz about the transfer.

"Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon," Salah said in a video message posted on the club's official X channel.

Renowned for its historical and natural richness, Trabzon has over recent years turned into a hot spot, particularly for Arab travelers, offering a harmonious blend of lush green landscapes and mesmerizing azure waters.

It has seen strong inflows of tourists, including those arriving from Gulf countries and the Arab world, and many speculators see a growing interest in the city amid Salah's transfer.

Salah was a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. There was speculation the 34-year-old Egypt international would end his career in Saudi Arabia, but it emerged this week that Trabzonspor was leading the race to sign him.

Mohamed Salah arrives at Atatürk Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

He established himself as a Premier League great with Liverpool, where he won two league titles and the Champions League among eight major honors.

Trabzonspor, often regarded as the fourth-top team in Turkish Süper Lig, last clinched the title in the 2021-22 season, securing their first league championship in 38 years.

Its hometown, Trabzon, is renowned for historical sites such as Sümela Monastery and Trabzon Hagia Sophia, as well as famous meatballs named after one of its districts – Akçabaat köftesi.

An aerial view of Uzungöl, one of the top attractions in Trabzon, northeastern Türkiye, July 13, 2026. (IHA Photo)

The natural lake Uzungöl and its surroundings are also one of the primary attractions for travelers seeking greenery and peace, far from urban rush.

Meanwhile, the photos shared in Turkish media and on social media already indicate enthusiasm among locals to welcome its new football star to the city.

Some commentators went further and said that Salah's transfer is also a "great advert" for Türkiye-Egypt relations.