Beşiktaş made no mistakes over the course of the crucial final week, overtaking Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe as it clinched its first Turkish Süper Lig title in four seasons by defeating Aegean side Göztepe.

The Black Eagles defeated Göztepe in a 2-1 victory in Izmir and secured its 16th title overall. The Izmir club finished the season in 10th place.

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida put Beşiktaş ahead in the 10th minute in Izmir, only for Alpaslan Öztürk to equalize for host Göztepe 14 minutes later.

With the pressure rising as Galatasaray went ahead in its match, Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal, on loan from Leicester City, scored the winner for Beşiktaş from a penalty in the 69th minute.

The usual wild celebrations of champions in Turkey's largest city were muted, with the country under lockdown due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases. However, crowds of fans, many of whom did not wear masks and ignored social distancing rules, filled the streets of the Beşiktaş district and other parts of the country in low-key celebrations.

The victory brought relief to Beşiktaş after a nervous end to the season, with defeats in their previous two matches. Last weekend they lost 3-1 away to Galatasaray, which won its final six games.

Beşiktaş last won the Süper Lig title in the 2016-17 season but its fortunes revived this season under coach Sergen Yalçın, a former star player at the club.

The team is captained by Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson, and his compatriot, forward Cyle Larin, was the club's top scorer this season with 19 goals. Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar contributed another 15.

Beşiktaş has the chance to claim the domestic double on Tuesday when it plays Antalyaspor in the Turkish Cup Final.

Galatasaray players react after the Turkish Süper Lig match against Yeni Malatyaspor at Türk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, May 15, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Galatasaray misses title with one goal

Galatasaray finished the season as runner-up behind Beşiktaş with a one-goal difference, clinching the second Champions League ticket, meaning the Istanbul club will begin from the qualification round.

League leader Beşiktaş racked up 84 points in 42 weeks but the Black Eagles had a shocking 2-1 home loss against mediocre Fatih Karagümrük on Tuesday, risking title chances. The Lions were encouraged with their latest victories, winning their last six matches in a row. The victories included a 3-1 derby win against Beşiktaş on May 8 and a 4-1 away win Tuesday over already-relegated Yukatel Denizlispor to level with Beşiktaş in the standings.

In the final fixture, the Lions hosted Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in Istanbul, defeating their mediocre opponent 3-1.

It was the second time that Galatasaray failed to lift the trophy on goal averages, again surpassed by Beşiktaş in 1985-1986 season.

Fenerbahçe's Ozan Tufan (R) wies for the ball during Turkish Süper Lig Week 42 match against Hes Kablo Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri, Turkey, May 15, 2021. (AA Photo)

Fenerbahçe's injury time victory too late to help

One of the Big Three of Istanbul, third-placed Fenerbahçe, had slimmest chances at the title, and they looked too far from that goal with an injury time victory over relegation-zone Kayserispor.

The Yellow Canaries, long runners-up behind Beşiktaş, have bagged 82 points with a 2-1 away victory in Kayseri.

Kayserispor finished the season in 17th place with 41 points, surviving relegation just one point above the relegated BB Erzurumspor.

This season, Fenerbahçe showed perseverance with a firm grip on the title race but were defeated 2-1 by Demir Grup Sivasspor at Istanbul's Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in a serious loss for the Yellow Canaries. The defeat caused Fenerbahçe to slip from the second spot.

Gençlerbirliği players react following their relegation from Turkish Süper Lig after Week 42 match against Trabzonspor at Şenol Güneş Stadium in Trabzon, Turkey, May 15, 2021. (AA Photo)

Gençlerbirliği 4th club to be relegated, Ankara without Süper Lig clubs

Three clubs had already been relegated from the Süper Lig: Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, MKE Ankaragücü and Yukatel Denizlispor.

Gençlerbirliği was defeated 2-1 by fourth-placed Trabzonspor on Saturday to finish the season 20th and at 38 points.

Gençlerbirliği had the advantage in head-to-head comparison this season, having defeated Kayserispor 3-2 at home and played to a 2-2 draw in the away match held in the central province of Kayseri.