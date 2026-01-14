Following Hatay, Gaziantep and Afyonkarahisar, the central Anatolian city of Çorum has launched the “Gastro Çorum Project” in a bid to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy.

The project, initiated by the Çorum Municipality, was introduced during a meeting held at a local hotel.

At the event, attendees were treated to nearly 30 of the city’s geographically registered specialties, including Iskilip dolması, su böreği, Kışlacık leek, Osmancık quince stew, Kargı Tulum cheese and Hittite bread.

Çorum Mayor Halil Ibrahim Aşgın highlighted the city’s cultural heritage, saying that Çorum is not only an industrial and agricultural hub but also a city of culture.

A selection of traditional dishes from Çorum, central Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Çorum cuisine is an essential part of our culture,” Aşgın said. “In our 17 municipal social facilities, we serve the city’s standout gastronomic products, and at five culinary training centers, we teach traditional Çorum dishes to aspiring chefs.”

Çorum targets UNESCO gastronomy status

Calling the project a milestone for the city, Aşgın said: “We are adding a new dimension to our efforts in agriculture, trade, industry, history and culture. Çorum will become the fourth Turkish city recognized in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. While some cities claim, ‘Çorum has the best cuisine in Türkiye,’ we have not yet received formal recognition. This is our shortcoming, and we intend to correct it. After Gaziantep, Hatay and Afyonkarahisar, Çorum will be the fourth city added to the network.”

He stressed that cooperation among institutions would be crucial for the UNESCO application, which is planned for 2027, and that the process would be carefully monitored.

Adnan Şahin, a regional cuisine researcher, author and consultant for the Gastro Çorum Project, said Çorum’s cuisine is among Türkiye’s most unique and powerful. Highlighting the city’s 8,000-year history and its role as a crossroads of civilizations, Şahin said efforts during the UNESCO application process would position the city prominently in the field of gastronomy.

Hittite breads, a specialty of Çorum, on display at the table, central Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Not every city needs to be a gastronomy city,” Şahin said, noting that nearly 30 cities are preparing applications for UNESCO recognition, 20 of which relate to gastronomy. “But Çorum deserves close attention and recognition for its culinary heritage. If you ask which city stands out, I can say clearly: Çorum is ready and deserving.”

Yasemin Türkan Cerit Doğan briefed attendees on the preparation of the UNESCO application file, while culinary culture consultant Filiz Hösükoğlu, who has worked on gastronomy projects in more than 20 countries, described Çorum as a special city in the field.

The event concluded with guests sampling Iskilip dolması, one of Çorum’s geographically registered dishes.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor Yeliz Mercan, Hitit University rector professor Ali Osman Öztürk, district governors and local mayors.