Swiss scientists and chocolatiers have developed an innovative chocolate recipe in which sugar is replaced with plant-based byproducts. This breakthrough could soon bring healthier and more sustainable chocolate to store shelves. At the same time, the new approach has the potential to create an additional source of income for farmers.

According to a report published in Nature Food, researchers created a naturally sweet and fiber-rich gel by processing not only the cocoa beans but also the pulp and husk of the cocoa fruit. This gel can effectively replace sugar in chocolate production.

Scientists describe this method as a “whole food” approach, as it utilizes more parts of the cocoa fruit than traditional methods. As a result, the chocolate produced is more nutritious compared to conventional varieties.

'Sustainable chocolate'

This newly developed “sustainable chocolate” requires less land and water while still satisfying consumers’ sweet cravings. By reducing reliance on conventional sugar and making full use of the cocoa fruit, the production process becomes significantly more efficient.

New source of income for farmers

Farmers in tropical countries typically receive only a small share of the profits generated by the $100 billion global chocolate industry. However, researchers suggest that processing cocoa pulp would likely take place in the countries where cocoa is grown, meaning the economic benefits could remain local.

Competing with meat

Chocolate is considered one of the most environmentally impactful foods a person can consume. In terms of greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram, it ranks alongside certain meat products.

Motivated by the need to reduce waste in chocolate production, scientists set out to improve the process and discovered they could also make it healthier.

This new approach not only reduces waste and environmental impact but also enhances the nutritional value of chocolate. At the same time, it opens up new economic opportunities for farmers, making it a promising innovation for both people and the planet.