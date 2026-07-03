Göbeklitepe, in southeastern Türkiye, widely regarded as the world’s oldest known temple complex and often called the “zero point of history,” has welcomed 4,409,590 visitors in the eight years since its addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the city center of Şanlıurfa near the rural Örencik neighborhood, Göbeklitepe first came to academic attention during surface surveys in 1963. However, its most significant breakthrough came in 1986, when a farmer plowing his field discovered a statue that drew attention to the site’s archaeological importance.

Systematic excavations began in 1995 after approval from Türkiye’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Archaeologists uncovered Neolithic-era T-shaped standing pillars, decorated with wild animal reliefs. The megalithic stones, ranging from 3 to 6 meters (10 to 20 feet) in height and weighing 40 to 60 tons, are considered among the most remarkable prehistoric finds in the world.

Interest in Göbeklitepe grew steadily as discoveries expanded. In 2011, it was added to the tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, and in July 2018, it was officially inscribed on the World Heritage List during the 42nd session of the World Heritage Committee in Bahrain.

Following its designation, visitor numbers surged, especially after 2019 was declared “The Year of Göbeklitepe” by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Although tourism was temporarily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, earthquakes and flooding in the region, the site still attracted more than 4.4 million visitors over the eight-year period.

Local tourism officials say the site has transformed regional travel dynamics.

An aerial view of the archaeological site Göbeklitepe, Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, June 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Göbeklitepe is a chance for Şanlıurfa – and I would say for Türkiye as well,” said Mehmet Kamil Türkmen, head of the Şanlıurfa Tourism Development Association. He noted that the broader “Taş Tepeler” excavation project, which includes multiple Neolithic sites, has helped turn the region into a major international archaeological destination.

Türkmen said the site continues to draw strong interest, with more than 320,000 visitors recorded in the first half of 2026 despite heavy rainfall, and expects the annual total to approach 1 million.

“Whenever there is a UNESCO site, international tourists see it as a must-visit destination,” he said, adding that continued infrastructure improvements are needed as interest grows. He also pointed to nearby sites such as Balıklıgöl and Harran as candidates for future UNESCO recognition, while expressing confidence that Karahantepe could eventually join the World Heritage List.

Tourists visiting Göbeklitepe continue to describe the experience as striking.

Sabri Şahin, who traveled from Germany, said it was his first visit after learning about the site online. “The artifacts and figures are very ancient. I’m glad I came,” he said, thanking officials for opening the site to the public.

Sevil Ünlü, visiting from central Türkiye, said Göbeklitepe reflects the country’s deep historical richness. “Seeing it in person is very different,” she said, adding that she hopes the site receives greater international attention.

Another visitor, Gülsüm Sayın from Mersin, called the site “extraordinary” and recommended it to others, saying it is “truly worth seeing.”