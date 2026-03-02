Arif Mansur Coşar, a faculty member in the Department of Gastroenterology at Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ) School of Medicine, emphasized the importance of mindful eating during Ramadan. “Although eating small and frequent meals is not always possible during Ramadan, we recommend chewing food well and leaving the table before feeling full. This is a principle that should be followed,” he said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Coşar explained that fasting allows the digestive system to rest at regular intervals. He noted that fasting is generally recommended for overall health but cautioned that individuals with serious medical conditions should consult their doctors before deciding whether to fast.

Coşar highlighted an increase in stomach and intestinal complaints during Ramadan. Patients with preexisting gastrointestinal issues may experience discomfort if they eat excessively after prolonged fasting. He stressed that such patients should carefully manage their medications throughout the month.

He advised taking stomach-protective medications about 30 minutes before the pre-dawn meal (sahur). Other gastrointestinal medications can be taken in two or three doses at iftar, sahur and before bedtime, depending on the prescription.

Healthy eating recommendations

Coşar stressed that regular, balanced nutrition is important at all times. “There is no single diet that works for everyone. Individuals should first assess their own tolerance to foods and avoid those that trigger complaints, just as they would during non-fasting periods,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of healthy eating, he added, “Although it may not be possible to eat small and frequent meals during Ramadan, we should always chew food thoroughly and avoid overeating at the table. This principle must be applied.”

Coşar also noted that the early days of Ramadan often require an adaptation period. “Even individuals without gastrointestinal issues may experience discomfort due to changes in meal schedules. These symptoms are usually more noticeable during the first few days, and adaptation typically occurs by the end of Ramadan,” he said.