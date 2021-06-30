Getting a night of good sleep is of the utmost importance in order to have a productive day.

The extent to which especially hot weather can lead to a bad night's rest for many should not be underestimated: "The morning after such nights, there is often a collective yawn at work or school," says the Germany-based sleep researcher Hans-Guenther Weess.

More worryingly, this can translate to a higher risk of accidents at work or on the road, or more errors being committed during daily tasks, according to the head of the Interdisciplinary Sleep Center.

There are a few tips that can make hot nights more comfortable, especially in places where air conditioners are not readily found.

"It comes down to proper ventilation. Close the windows and shutters during the day, and open them only before going to bed," says Weess.

Another tip, which sounds paradoxical, is to drink something hot.

"If you drink something warm before going to bed, you're less likely to get sweaty," according to the expert. A warm shower will open up the pores of the skin as well as provide a feeling of freshness.

Weess advises against a glass of wine before bedtime, however.

"Drinking alcohol in the evening may have a psychologically relaxing effect, but it also dilates the blood vessels and supports night sweats," he says. Sleeping pills are also a no-go for Weess, who says that they should be avoided as they could become addictive if used regularly.

Our bodies can withstand a few nights with less sleep, he adds.

Weess has a few special tips: If you have a tiled floor in the bedroom, you can tip some water there to help cool things down; you just have to be extremely careful when getting up from the bed then.

"Or just go to the basement and sleep," says the expert. In essence, he says, just enjoy warmer weather, even if it messes up your sleep.