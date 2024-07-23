The Mostar Bridge, an iconic symbol of Ottoman architecture spanning the Neretva River in southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, has marked 20 years since its reconstruction. Known as the "Ottoman necklace," this historical bridge was originally built in 1566 by Mimar Hayreddin, a student of the famed architect Mimar Sinan. It was destroyed during the Bosnian War in 1993 by Croatian artillery but was reopened 20 years ago following extensive restoration efforts.

During the conflict, on Nov. 9, 1993, Croatian forces targeted and demolished the bridge, causing it to collapse into the river. The bridge, celebrated for its unique design by the renowned traveler Evliya Çelebi, became the focus of a major international restoration project in 1997. The restoration was supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), UNESCO, the Islamic Historical, Art and Culture Research Center, and the World Bank.

Divers from the Hungarian army recovered the original stones from the riverbed, and the bridge was meticulously rebuilt using 456 stone blocks. The reconstructed bridge was inaugurated on July 23, 2004, by the then-Prince of Wales Charles in a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials from various countries.

Standing 24 meters (78.74 feet) high, 30 meters long and 4 meters wide, the bridge has become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors to its emerald-green waters. The bridge also gave its name to the city of Mostar. For centuries, it has symbolized tolerance and cultural diversity in Bosnia-Herzegovina and has served as a platform for local youth to showcase their bravery by diving into the river below.

In 2005, the Mostar Bridge was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Türkiye’s contribution

Safet Orucevic, director of the Mostar Peace and Multi-Ethnic Cooperation Center, recalled his tenure as mayor during the bridge's destruction. He emphasized the collaborative efforts of all ethnic groups in the country to rebuild the bridge and restore peace. Orucevic advocated for the involvement of those who destroyed the bridge in its reconstruction to foster reconciliation.

“This bridge is a symbol. The success of the reconstruction project was a test of the federation's success,” Orucevic said. “We received tremendous support from the international community.”

A view of the iconic Mostar Bridge on the Neretva River, southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, July 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

He recounted a significant moment with Türkiye's then-President Süleyman Demirel. When Demirel visited Mostar and pledged to fund the bridge's reconstruction, the late Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic emphasized the importance of international collaboration over direct donations. Türkiye became the first country to donate $1 million (TL 33 million) to the project, encouraging other donors to contribute.

Symbol of resilience

A year after its reopening, the bridge was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Orucevic noted the bridge’s pivotal role in Mostar's economic revival, transforming the city into a bustling tourist destination with numerous hotels, guesthouses and apartments.

Despite the bridge’s enduring symbolism and contribution to peace, some still attempt to claim it as part of Croatian cultural heritage. Orucevic dismissed these claims, stating, “Bosniaks viewed the reconstruction as a significant project for all. We wanted to offer those who destroyed the bridge a chance to redeem themselves.”

Orucevic also revealed that initial attempts to blame Bosniaks for the bridge's destruction were debunked when they obtained and released footage from Croatian soldiers.

“The destruction of the bridge was meant to demoralize us. They aimed to destroy what made Mostar unique, thinking they could ethnically cleanse the area. Instead, it strengthened our resolve to defend our city. Our defense was historic, and our bridge symbolizes our resilience,” he concluded.