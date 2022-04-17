Some 350 artifacts unearthed from Kültepe archaeological site and kept in warehouses are being prepared to be exhibited in museums within the scope of the "Common Cultural Heritage: Preservation and Dialogue (Phase-II) Grant Scheme" between Turkey and the European Union (EU), the head of the excavation team announced Friday.

Kültepe, which was the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Kanesh, is located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from central Kayseri province. The mound revealing the ruins of the first city founded by the Hittites in Anatolia contained administrative buildings, religious buildings, houses, shops and workshops. The site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2014.

Speaking to reporters, Fikri Kulakoğlu, a professor from the Ankara University and head of the excavation team, said most of the artifacts unearthed from the site are preserved in museums in the capital Ankara and Kayseri province.

An archaeologist works on artifacts found in the Kültepe archaeological site, Kayseri, central Turkey, April 15, 2022. (İHA Photo)

"A total of 350 artifacts waiting in warehouses will take their place in museums,” he noted.

The excavation work has been continuing in the area for about 75 years.