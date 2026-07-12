Excavations at Ani Archaeological Site, a medieval city in Kars province of eastern Türkiye known as the “City with 1,001 Churches” and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are continuing with researchers uncovering new evidence about the city’s Seljuk-era commercial, residential and social life.

The 2026 excavation season is focused on five areas of the ancient city, where archaeologists are investigating a Seljuk marketplace, residential structures, a cemetery and a bezirhane, a facility believed to have been used for oil production.

The work is being carried out by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Kafkas University, with archaeologists, art historians, architects, restoration specialists and anthropologists working alongside university students and volunteers.

Experts work on excavations at the Ani archaeological site, Kars, eastern Türkiye, July 10, 2026. (İHA Photo)

The excavations are being conducted at one of the most important medieval settlements in the region, where researchers say new discoveries are helping to reveal how people lived, traded and interacted in Ani centuries ago.

“Ani, which is included on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, was one of the most magnificent cities of the medieval era,” said Muhammet Arslan, head of the Ani excavation team.

Arslan said the city was founded during the Bagratid dynasty, reached its peak under Seljuk rule and later declined during the Georgian Kingdom period. Despite centuries of conflict, invasions and earthquakes, he said Ani continues to preserve its historic character.

“Despite all the wars, occupations, invasions and earthquakes it has experienced for centuries, Ani continues to reveal its unique heritage,” Arslan said.

The 2026 excavations are concentrating particularly on Seljuk-era remains, including the marketplace, cemetery, homes and bezirhane.

Researchers are also carrying out conservation work on artifacts discovered during the excavations. Some of the movable finds are being restored in laboratories at the excavation center before being transferred to the Kars Museum for exhibition.

“Ani has a very rich medieval collection of finds,” Arslan said. “These artifacts are being reunited with art and culture enthusiasts at the Kars Museum after a thousand years.”

Alongside archaeological research, teams are continuing environmental improvements at the site, including the construction of walking paths inside the city walls to make visits more accessible and comfortable.

Ani was once a major political, cultural and commercial hub linking different civilizations across the medieval world. The site, located in Türkiye’s eastern Kars province near the Armenian border, attracts hundreds of thousands of domestic and international visitors each year.

Officials say the ongoing excavation and preservation projects aim not only to expand knowledge of Ani’s history but also to strengthen cultural tourism at the ancient city.