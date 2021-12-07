As the weather gets colder and mask-wearing continues with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, those who wear glasses may face an unwelcome challenge.

We’re talking about your eyeglasses fogging up. It’s a pesky problem many people face as they wear glasses and a mask, but there are ways to prevent it.

Glasses fog when you breathe as warm air escapes through the top of a mask, landing on the cooler lenses, according to JJVision.com. The effect creates condensation and often occurs when wearing a face covering.

Here’s what to do to prevent your glasses from fogging up this winter.

Anti-fog spray

The first solution may be the most obvious, and there are plenty of anti-fog sprays on the market to help the issue.

But which ones are the best? The New York Times had five people test various sprays on the market, and they determined Ultra Clarity’s Defog It is the best. A bottle that is good for up to 100 uses is available on Amazon for $15.99.

Other publications, including Today.com, recommend the Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray as a “must-buy” during the pandemic. You can find a 2 oz. bottle for $9.55 on Amazon.

The products are easy to use. You simply apply a small amount on both sides of your lenses, then gently wipe with a dry cloth.

Soap and water

This may be the most tried-and-true method there is to prevent fog on your glasses, and it’s an easy solution.

But if you use this method, make sure to not use use soaps with lotions in them, LookOptical.com said. Dish soap will work just fine.

“Simply rub both sides of your lenses with a drop of soap, then buff the lenses with a soft microfiber cloth,” LookOptical.com said. “This effective trick helps prevent your lenses from fogging up as a transparent, thin film of soap acts as a barrier.”

Make sure to check with your optician to make sure soap won’t ruin your lenses, Cleveland Clinic suggests.

Adjust or change your mask

Maybe your mask is causing the problem, but there are quick ways to adjust it to make sure you stay protected and still see clearly.

You can tape the top of your mask to the bridge of your nose to create a snug fit, according to Healthline. Another one of the site’s suggestions is to seal the top of your mask with your glasses so that it creates a seal to block air.

The problem may be that your mask does not fit well on your face, so purchasing the right kind of covering could go a long way.

“You want to make sure your mask fits securely over the nose. With glasses, a mask with a nose bridge will keep warm air from exiting up to your glasses as opposed to other face coverings,” Dr. Aaron Hamilton with Cleveland Clinic said.

Adjust your glasses

If your mask isn’t the issue, perhaps you should look into how you wear your glasses. Pushing your glasses forward on your nose can help air circulate better, according to University of Utah Health.

For those of you who have nose pads on their glasses, those can be adjusted so they sit farther from your face, according to AllAboutVision.com.

“This will allow that hot air to escape instead of getting trapped between your face and the lenses of the glasses,” optician Shannen Knight told the publication.

Stay away from these solutions

Some household products may prevent fogging, but they could damage your lenses in the process.

So stay away from shaving cream, vinegar, shampoo and toothpaste, optometrist Dr. Brad Brocwell told Good Housekeeping, because they “can be harsh and abrasive to your lenses which can lead to scratches.”

Also, don’t use your own spit. Not only is it unsanitary, but saliva does not provide any chemicals to help fix the issue, Healthline said.