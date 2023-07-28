With the United Nation’s recent announcement that the era of global warming is over as we have now reached global boiling status with this July set to be the hottest month in history on record, there is quite a lot of cause for concern. Therefore, it is now more important than ever to keep cool, stay calm and not get overheated or hotheaded, literally!

Thus, the following are some tips and tricks to safely navigate our way through these troubling days.

Stay hydrated: The number one tip that everyone should adhere to in the summer months is to drink a lot of water. In addition to consuming water throughout the day, we can also enjoy chilled beverages such as mineral sodas, iced teas, lemonade and ayran. What we should actually try to limit, however, are caffeine and alcohol as both have dehydrating effects on our bodies. Another practice is to put out bowls of water for the street animals and all other animals out there that we may not see, but still have a dire need for hydration in these unprecedented heatwaves our planet is experiencing.

Bottles of ice: An easy method to ensure you always have cold water on hand is to store bottles of water in the freezer, which you can carry along to make sure you have chilled water in hand throughout the day.

Frozen towels: Another innovative way to use your freezer is to place a hand towel in a plastic bag and stick it in the freezer, this way you can have a cold cloth to wipe your face, neck and arms down with or even place it over your head for moments of refreshment throughout the day.

Have a spray bottle handy: Spraying yourself with water by using a spray bottle is another easy way to cool down quickly. Similar to carrying a small fan to create your own breeze, a smaller-sized spray bottle filled with water is something you can easily have in your purse or handbag. You can also infuse the bottled water with aromatic herbs such as lavender to add a nice fragrance that is also revered for its relaxing properties. Store it in the fridge and then take it out when needed to spritz yourself for instant relief.

Make your own AC: Not everyone has the luxury of an air conditioner; however, those that do not usually have a fan. If you place a bowl of ice in front of the direction it blows from, you can literally create your own air conditioner substitute instantly.

Hosing down: Hosing down your car before you get in it and/or outdoor patio areas is a great way to quickly drop a few degrees before driving or sitting outside. A super tip however is to hose down your feet, which trust me brings on instant relief.

A boy covers his head in sweltering heat, in Ankara, Türkiye, July 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Carry a peshtamel: The world’s first towel, the Turkish peshtamel is an essential accessory in summer as not only can you use it as a towel to lay out on the beach or dry off with. It can also serve as a shawl to shield your head and shoulders from the sun and can be used to create shade if placed above you like an awning hanging off perhaps the branches of a tree.

Wear loose clothing: One of Türkiye’s most prized textiles referred to as the Şile Bezi is the ideal fabric to adorn yourself with in summer. Made from 100% cotton and extremely lightweight, loose-fitting, breathable and available in a variety of pastel colors as well as white, there are a wide range of breezy and easy-to-wear clothing styles made with this fabric that are prevalent for purchase at farmers’ markets.

Create cross-ventilation: Open windows on opposite sides of your home to create a cross-breeze that helps cool down indoor air.

Close curtains and blinds: Keep curtains and blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day to block out the sun's heat, and keep your living spaces cooler.

Eat to beat the heat

Heavy and hot meals can raise your body temperature. Opt for light, refreshing foods like salads, cold pulses and bulgur, vegetable dishes, fruits, yogurt, smoothies and cold soups. Just remember to avoid heavy and fatty foods, as they can make you feel sluggish and more uncomfortable in the heat.

There is a reason the fruit named watermelon is called as such and that is because it is filled with water. Making watermelons and melons a staple in the summer season is a steadfast tradition here in Türkiye and highly advised. In fact, there were recent calls made out for donations of watermelons and melons to be left on roadsides for animals such as wild donkeys to be able to consume as some have been found to have passed away due to dehydration.

Drinking hot tea in hot weather might seem counterintuitive, but it can actually help cool you down. The science behind this lies in the way our bodies regulate temperature. When you consume a hot drink like tea, your body's natural response is to increase sweat production and as the sweat evaporates from your skin, it releases heat, which cools you down. Your best bet is to drink herbal tea varieties, however, as caffeine as mentioned can be dehydrating.