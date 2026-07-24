Two recent international events, held in different countries and under different circumstances, conveyed a similar message: loyalty to cultural heritage and historical traditions.

One was the United Kingdom’s Trooping the Colour, the annual ceremony marking the monarch’s official birthday, while the other was the NATO Summit hosted at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye.

Dating back to the 18th century, Trooping the Colour originated as a military tradition in which regimental flags, known as colors, were paraded before soldiers to help them recognize their unit’s banner on the battlefield. Today, the ceremony has evolved into one of Britain’s most significant state occasions, bringing together members of the Royal Family and thousands of spectators while preserving centuries-old military customs and ceremonial uniforms.

During this year’s King’s Official birthday celebrations, soldiers appeared in ceremonial uniforms that have remained largely unchanged for generations and these historic uniforms continue to symbolize national identity, institutional continuity and respect for Britain’s longstanding.

This screenshot, obtained by TRT Haber, shows Janissaries at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, June 8, 2026.

A comparable display was witnessed during the NATO summit held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye. As world leaders and delegates arrived, ceremonial guards dressed in traditional janissary attire welcomed guests. The Janissaries were an elite infantry corps established in the 14th century, serving as the Ottoman Empire’s standing army and playing a decisive role in its military expansion for centuries. Renowned for their discipline and distinctive uniforms, they became one of the empire’s most recognizable institutions before the corps was abolished in the 19th century. Their appearance at the ceremony drew considerable attention.

Observers noted that the use of historical symbols at major state events often carries a broader cultural message. While the Ottoman Empire no longer exists, the appearance of Janissary uniforms is widely interpreted as a reflection of Türkiye’s connection to its historical roots and cultural legacy.

The ceremonies in both the United Kingdom and Türkiye demonstrated how nations continue to preserve and showcase elements of their past. Although separated by geography and history, both events highlighted a common theme: the importance of cultural continuity and the enduring influence of historical traditions in modern state affairs.

For many observers, these displays serve as a reminder that while states evolve over time, their cultural memory and historical identity remain important components of national life.