Professor Peter Talloen, head of the ancient city of Sagalassos excavations in Burdur, southern Türkiye, and chair of the Archaeology Department at Bilkent University, has become a Turkish citizen after nearly three decades of academic work and life in Türkiye.

Born in Bruges, Belgium, Talloen said his connection with Türkiye began during his classical archaeology studies at KU Leuven, where his professor Marc Waelkens was leading excavations at Sagalassos.

Talloen first came to Türkiye in 1995 as an undergraduate student. He said his interest in Sagalassos gradually became the center of his academic career.

“I focused my bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral studies on ancient cities in Anatolia,” Talloen said, adding that he continued researching Türkiye during his postdoctoral career.

Over the years, Talloen worked at several academic institutions, including the British Institute at Ankara, Koç University Research Center for Anatolian Civilizations and Isparta’s Süleyman Demirel University. He later returned to Belgium for a period due to professional obligations before joining Bilkent University in 2023.

Talloen said learning Turkish became a priority after he began living in Türkiye. His wife is Turkish and also an archaeologist.

“If you work in a country, I believe you should learn the language of that country,” he said. “I attended Turkish classes. I still make mistakes, but I try to speak.”

The process of obtaining Turkish citizenship took several years, Talloen said. He explained that he delayed his application because of legal regulations in Belgium and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the pandemic, he and his family completed the necessary procedures.

“We prepared our application file and, in September, we finally obtained Turkish citizenship,” he said.

For Talloen, citizenship is more than an official status.

“Our home is here. Our children were born here. They have Turkish names and attend Turkish schools. I work at a Turkish university, teach Turkish students and conduct excavations in Türkiye. Almost our entire life takes place here,” he said. “I can perhaps say that I am Turkish as well.”

Talloen said he has been impressed by Turks’ strong sense of patriotism and connection to their country.

“I have not memorized the entire Turkish national anthem, but I can say that I know the Turkish anthem better than the Belgian anthem,” he said.

Türkiye’s cultural heritage

Talloen said the country’s cultural richness is what has impressed him most about Türkiye.

“Anatolia offers an archaeological diversity that is rare in the world,” he said.

He noted that Türkiye provides a unique opportunity for students because they can visit and study many of the historical structures they learn about in classrooms.

“In Türkiye, you can see theaters, baths and monumental structures in almost every ancient city,” he said. “Very few places in the world have such a dense cultural heritage.”

Talloen also highlighted Turkish cuisine as one of the country’s major cultural assets, saying that the ability to experience different regional traditions and foods makes Türkiye special.

New discoveries at Sagalassos

Talloen said recent excavations at Sagalassos have produced important discoveries showing cultural interaction throughout the Roman Empire.

He said Egyptian-themed reliefs carved from Afyon marble were uncovered last year. Although the works were created by local craftsmen, they feature Egyptian artistic themes.

The reliefs include figures such as sphinxes and Sobek, an ancient Egyptian deity represented with the head of a crocodile. Talloen said these findings demonstrate the cultural connections between different parts of the Roman Empire.

Talloen said recent excavation efforts have focused on the stadium complex at Sagalassos, where researchers have uncovered two churches, a sacred fountain and a large religious complex dating to the Late Antique period.

The team believes the area served as a regional pilgrimage center. Excavations have also revealed specially produced ceramic bottles that were likely used to carry sacred water.

Talloen said researchers aim to fully uncover the sacred fountain in the coming years.

“All the blocks of the structure are there. We want to rebuild it like a Lego structure,” he said. “If possible, we hope to bring the water back and make the sacred water flow again.”

Researchers also hope to find the burial place of a saint at the site. Talloen said the excavation project is expected to continue for approximately five more years.