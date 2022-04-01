Lake Tuz, known as the largest natural breeding, feeding and hatching area for flamingos in Turkey, has started to host its migratory guests. Located on the migration routes, Lake Tuz hosts various birds, especially flamingos, at certain times of the year, and this is currently one of those periods.

The flamingos, which come to the lake every year in these months, migrate to warmer regions after staying here until September or October.

Flamingos have started to arrive at Lake Tuz, Aksaray, Turkey, March 31, 2022. AA Photo)

The dean of Aksaray University's (ASU) Veterinary Faculty, Mustafa Cemal Darılmaz, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there has been an increase in the number of flamingos around the world. Highlighting that the number of flamingos coming to Turkey is increasing every year, Darılmaz stated that Aksaray, a province in central Turkey, hosts one of the biggest colonies of the elegant birds.

He also emphasized that even though flamingos visit various parts of the country, they especially come to Lake Tuz to breed.

Flamingos have started to arrive at Lake Tuz, Aksaray, Turkey, March 31, 2022. (DHA Photo)

"Last year we had a high number of flamingos, this year it is even more. Lake Tuz is the only natural hatching area for flamingos in Turkey and has a very special habitat and ecosystem. They come at the end of March or the beginning of April every year. They have started to arrive this year as well," he said.

"They make their nests in Lake Tuz. These nests are at a height of 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) above the water. The chicks learn to fly within three months after they hatch. When the weather gets colder, the flamingos head to southern parts of our country or toward warmer countries," he added.

Explaining that there was a 50% increase in rainfall in the Lake Tuz basin compared to previous years, Darılmaz noted that this increased the water level in Lake Tuz.

Flamingos have started to arrive at Lake Tuz, Aksaray, Turkey, March 31, 2022. (DHA Photo)

“Flamingo broods need to stay in the water or a place with access to water until at least July because their young cannot fly and need care. Therefore, flamingos that nest further out may have problems reaching food if the water level significantly drops. If this happens, the chicks will die. This risk existed every year, and it continues this year," he said.

Emphasizing that the main sources of Lake Tuz are rain and melted snow, the lake and its habitat are negatively affected when water comes from another source.