Ireland deserves special recognition. Irish people are known for their unconquerable resilience, wholehearted hospitality and loyal nature. I have heard stories of their resoluteness during the famine, struggles for independence and especially Dublin’s connections with literary history, for which it is recognized as the “UNESCO City of Literature.”

Finally, the moment arrived. The late professor Justine Ashby encouraged me to attend the International Association of Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) conference held in Dublin on June 25-29, 2013, which turned my dream into a reality.

The University of Huddersfield offered me a research grant of 500 pounds ($670), a small amount that needed an astute budgeting plan. I managed to book a Ryanair budget flight, while U.K. trains offered students 33% off journeys.

An Irish friend told me about city life and shared a list of places to visit. It was a five-day trip, and I had enough time to explore Dublin’s known and hidden gems.

Perhaps I was so excited on the opening day that, when I boarded the taxi for Dublin City University (DCU), I told the cab driver to head to University College Dublin (UCD). This remains a joyful memoir.

A general view of Dublin Castle, Dublin, Ireland, June 26, 2013. (Photo by Irfan Raja)

Dublin’s tourist attractions

The next day, I began my exploration of Dublin, a city of countless amazing attractions that attracts over 6 million tourists yearly. Dublin’s jam-packed restaurants, cafes and pubs offer a range of food and drinks.

Its historic museums, long-standing structures, libraries packed with classic collections, modern and old bridges, monuments, a vibrant seaside and the city center pathways alongside the River Liffey make Dublin a city of astonishing features.

Additionally, old surviving bridges and Georgian buildings with red-brick facades are so impressively preserved that it feels “as if you have stepped back in time.”

Walking in the alleyways, I witnessed and relished colorful storefront sign shadows in the clear water. Back in Leeds, I learned about Dublin’s nightlife and its “10 oldest pubs,” especially “The Brazen Head,” standing tall on Liffey Bridge Street since 1198, and it has received the status of Dublin’s best place for Irish music venues.

Notably, in the United Kingdom, pubs are seen as places to network, socialize and integrate with diverse people, including teetotallers like myself. The Young Scholars organized social events in Dublin’s various pubs and cafes.

Although “IAMCR 2026” is hosted in Galway, the organizers have arranged several social events in Dublin City University (DCU), knowing the attendees’ appetite for Dublin’s attractions.

A state-of-the-art 120-meter-high (393-foot) monument, “The Spire” at the heart of the city center, is an icon of Dublin. Summer brings extra blessings to Dublin: opulent, aromatic and floral gardens such as the war memorial and National Botanic Gardens.

The Spire in the center of Dublin, Ireland. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sitting on the hop-on-hop-off bus, I noticed a banner on an electric pole stating “abortion kills,” indicative of Irish people’s profound connection with Orthodox traditions.

You can enjoy several tours, for instance, “Pat Liddy’s walking tour of Dublin,” “monumental music tours,” the “River Liffey sightseeing tour” and “1916 Rebellion walking tours.” I found Irish tourist guides to be the best storytellers, often branded as “seanchai,” who know the art of “painting pictures with words.”

Walking through Dublin’s streets, I recognized the Irish people’s sense of humor and their engagement in deep conversations, especially debating sensitive topics.

I recall Irish academic colleagues’ conversations on the war in Gaza. Years on, I admire their thoughts and, of course, the Irish government’s position on Gaza is representative of its people.

Of course, the Irish can recount the horrors of colonial rule, and hence their support for the Palestinians is understandable. I had wonderful discussions on Irish history, literature and society. So true, we live and learn.

Though I have seen street artists in various cities across Europe, their expressions are always unique when describing local cultures. I was astonished to see an incredible drawing on the pavement by a street artist simply using chalk.

On the street in front of a Catholic Church, I met two teenage volunteers offering tea and cookies to passersby, while the two young lads in traditional costumes happily posed for a photograph after learning that I am a travel writer.

Every day brought me a new experience. I spent quality time in Dublin’s Writers’ Museum, which is now closed, but it has earned the city the title “A City of Words.” If you are a good walker, you don’t need to hire a cab like in other cities to explore city gems.

The façade of the Dublin Writers’ Museum, Dublin, Ireland, June 26, 2013. (Photo by Irfan Raja)

Most historic buildings, including the medieval-era Dublin Castle, iconic gardens, traditional cafes and famous restaurants, are located within walking distance in the city center. Interestingly, Dublin ranked as the “fourth most walked city in the world.”

In the distance, Dublin Bay and the sandy seaside are must-visit sites. One evening, I visited the beach and was astounded to see a grand open-sea swimming contest. I inquired and learned that participants were preparing for the “94th Dublin City Liffey Swim” and the popular Forty Foot events. Though the RNLI lifeboat crew was alert, open-sea swimming is challenging.

Islamic collections in Dublin

Dublin houses a large collection, comprising over 6,000 Islamic sculptures and religious books at Trinity College Dublin and the Chester Beatty Library, located within Dublin Castle. The library is named after the Scottish-Irish business tycoon Sir Alfred Chester Beatty (1875-1968), who gifted fine collections of Islamic manuscripts, art objects, amulets, poetry, paintings and historical texts dating back to eighth-century Arab rulers and 13th- and 15th-century Turkic periods, including the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman, also known as “the Magnificent,” and Mughal kings.

Polish manuscripts, prints and cultural artifacts displayed at the Chester Beatty Library, Dublin, Ireland, March 1, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

The extraordinary treasure comprises a total of 250 Holy Qurans. Out of these, the most notable Holy Quran, “illuminated in lapis and gold,” is named after a renowned Persian artist and calligrapher, Ruzbihan Muhammad al-Tab’i al-Shirazi, who signed the five Qurans.

Currently, the library holds the only surviving original copy, named the “Ruzbihan Quran,” created in the mid-16th century. The marvellous Quran collection also includes an eighth-century masterpiece of the Holy Quran by Ibn al-Bawwab in Baghdad in 1000.

Turkic connection

Today, Dublin city offers footprints of the Ottoman period. The “Great Famine Memorial” at Custom House Quay in the city docklands affirms the loyal trait of Irish people who still remember and acknowledge Sultan Abdülmecid I’s generous aid during the 1845-1852 Great Famine, also known as the “Potato Famine” in Ireland.

Credible sources revealed that the sultan offered 10,000 pounds, but Queen Victoria’s adviser in London declined the sultan’s offer to avoid embarrassment, as she had donated 2,000 pounds to starving people.

Besides, the Irish Drogheda United Football Club features the Ottoman Empire’s coat of arms, including the crescent and star, to honor the Ottoman Empire’s help during the starvation caused by the potato famine that killed over a million people.

As a frequent visitor to Türkiye and a close friend of the Turks and Irish people, I can sense the strong bonding among the Irish and Turks. Both share similar traits rooted in their cultures. The similar nature of people stems from loyalty, bravery, resilience and natural warmth.

After spending a week in Dublin, I returned to Leeds carrying the warm hospitality of the Irish people.