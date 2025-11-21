Known as the “City of Firsts,” Uşak has become a focal point for both domestic and international tourists, thanks to its rich history, distinctive cuisine and vibrant culture.

Situated between the Aegean and central Anatolian regions of Türkiye, Uşak has long held geographic and strategic importance. As one of the cities where Anatolia’s modernization journey began, it historically served as a key passageway connecting civilizations. Its natural beauty and layers of history have made it significant throughout the ages, hosting civilizations such as the Phrygians and the Lydians. Its location on the King’s Road – a vital trade and cultural route linking the Aegean to Mesopotamia – further enhances its historical importance.

Ancient history preserved

The ancient city of Blaundos, located on a hill northeast of Sülümenli village about 40 kilometers (25 miles)from Uşak, was founded by Macedonians following Alexander the Great’s campaign in Anatolia during the Hellenistic period. The site includes a theater, temples, aqueducts and rock tombs. Excavations have been ongoing since 2018 under the auspices of the Uşak Museum and the Archaeology Department of Uşak University.

Ulubey Canyon

Just 33 kilometers from Uşak city center, Ulubey Canyon is often cited as the world’s second-largest canyon by depth. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from a glass terrace that spans the canyon. The area also features ancient water channels, rock tombs and caves, making it a magnet for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

Nearby, the Taşyaran Valley – shaped over millennia by water, wind and tectonic activity – lies along the Uşak-Izmir highway, about 45 kilometers from the city. Its unique flora and striking geological formations attract tourists from across Türkiye and beyond. The Clandras Aqueduct, built on the Banaz River approximately 2,500 years ago during the Phrygian period, adds a touch of ancient engineering to the natural landscape.

Culinary traditions

Uşak is celebrated for its rich culinary heritage. Traditional dishes include tarhana soup, egg sızdırması, liver bulgur, döndürme, katmer, Arap aşı, keşkek, alaca tene, köpük helva, cendere dessert, demir dessert, höşmerim and tahini halva.

The city also hosts the “Yaren Night,” a cultural event where local songs, folk music and traditional dances are performed. Participants wear poşu scarves, reflecting the region’s unique yaren culture.

Historical craftsmanship

Uşak has been a center of Ottoman-era carpet weaving since the 15th century. Uşak carpets, renowned for their distinctive motifs, are now displayed in museums across Türkiye and around the world.

The Uşak Archaeology Museum, which served visitors in its original building for 48 years, moved to a new three-story facility in 2018. The museum showcases archaeological finds from the region, including coins, artifacts from the Lydian period and treasures such as the “Winged Seahorse Brooch.”

City of firsts

Uşak earned its nickname after becoming the first city in Türkiye to use electricity in 1909. It was also among the first to establish industrial enterprises, including the country’s first sugar factory in 1926, founded by Nuri Bey as Türkiye’s first multi-shareholder company.

The city hosted the first official competitions of the traditional equestrian sport jereed (cirit). The Afyon-Izmir railway line, passing through the city, has been operational since 1898. Additionally, Türkiye’s first children’s library opened on Sept. 10, 1953, in Uşak’s Eşme district, and the first Şayak factory was established in 1926.

Tourism, outdoor activities

Today, Uşak attracts visitors with a blend of historical exploration and outdoor adventure. Tourists can camp and photograph starry skies at the ancient city of Blaundos or enjoy off-road and motocross experiences at Ulubey Canyon.

With its combination of historical depth, culinary richness and natural beauty, Uşak continues to cement its reputation as a cultural and natural gem of Türkiye.