While some countries have lifted quarantines and restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some countries are still very strict in their approach.

To get to the deep, deep blue of the seas and skies at the idyllic resorts of Mauritius during the pandemic, you first need to sign up for a 14-day stay in a certified bubble hotel.

But in an effort to restart its tourism industry, the country is now announcing plans to relax this measure and is shortening the obligatory hotel stay for vaccinated persons to seven days from September onwards.

After this week-long stay in a bubble resort, vaccinated tourists can freely move around the country. However, PCR tests upon arrival and when leaving the resort after a week will remain obligatory for the time being, officials say.

Mauritius plans to then fully open its borders again on Oct. 1, after which vaccinated international travellers will be welcomed without restrictions.

They will only have to show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours upon entry and will then be able to forego the mandatory bubble resort stay.

The rules apply to vaccinated travellers only, however, and others will still have to quarantine in a hotel room for 14 days even after October. The conditions are also anything but a holiday, as they are not allowed to leave their room and have to have their food brought to them.

Quarantine accommodation for the unvaccinated is different from resorts for the vaccinated, where holidaymakers are free to move around and use the amenities of each resort – for example, the pool and beach.

Mauritius is one of those paradise islands famous above all for its dream beaches, but it also has green mountains to appease hikers.

A journey into the blue will cost a bit, however as Mauritius is known as an expensive destination. But there are ways to save on costs, for example by staying in cosy inns and or booking an apartment and organizing your own sightseeing excursions.

The eastern part of Mauritius is dominated by huge hotel complexes. In Grand Baie in the north, you can book the most affordable and authentic lodgings. The area is favored by locals because of its bars and clubs. Those who prefer something quieter might settle in at an inn on the edge of town.