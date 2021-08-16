At an altitude of 1,500 meters (1 mile) and encompassing an area of 11,000 square meters (118,000 square feet), Üçkaya Lake and its surroundings in eastern Turkey’s Iğdır, awaits visitors looking to distance themselves from the chaos of the city in sweltering weather.

Located in the foothills of Aras Mountain of Iğdır's Tuzluca District, Üçkaya Lake attracts visitors with its outstanding flora. The lake in the village of Üçkaya displays beautiful scenery with the surrounding fruit trees, reeds and flora.

Posts of social media users increase the lake's fame day by day, and many visitors from adjacent cities come to see the lake.

‘It’s like an oasis’

One of the visitors, Erkin Odalı, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that he came from Izmir and what he witnessed there exceeded his expectations.

“It’s like an oasis in the middle of barren land, very beautiful. It has brought life to this place. The villagers have taken great care of it as well. It’s a natural wonder,” Odalı said, noting that he had heard that Üçkaya Lake was one of the places worth seeing in the region.

Stating that he had set up a camp by the lake at night, he said: “This place has a different nature, different to us as we wander the mountains in the Aegean region. The local people are very nice and friendly as well. We have set up our camp and there are lots of opportunities for food and water. Everyone who wants to witness a different environment and natural beauty should come here,” Odalı added.

Fatma Özkul said that she has come to the city to travel with her friends and wanted to see Üçkaya Lake, since they had heard so much about it. “It (Üçkaya Lake) has an astonishing nature. It is surely a place to see. We see how precious our land is as we travel; everyone should see and preserve this beauty,” Özkul added.