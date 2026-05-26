Sapanca, near major cities such as Ankara and Istanbul, along with Amasra and Safranbolu, will offer visitors a journey through nature and history during the Eid al-Adha holiday, drawing interest with their scenery, heritage sites and tourism facilities.

Located in the eastern Marmara region and the western Black Sea region, Sapanca reflects the climate characteristics of both areas and hosts a wide range of natural attractions. The district offers accommodation options including villas, bungalows, five-star hotels and boutique properties.

Clouds reflect over Sapanca Lake, Sakarya, Türkiye, May 16, 2026. (AA Photo)

With its lake, picnic areas, blue and green landscapes and recreational facilities, Sapanca remains a year-round destination for domestic and international tourists. Visitors can enjoy lakeside walking and cycling paths, as well as zipline activities, ATV tours and boat rides.

The district’s accommodation facilities are expected to reach 100% occupancy during the nine-day holiday period.

One of the top destinations

Sapanca Tourism Association Chair Berrin Yılmazer told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Sapanca is one of Türkiye’s most attractive tourism destinations.

She said the district stands out for its accommodations, activities, lake, greenery and cuisine, where blue and green meet.

“We are very lucky to be in such a beautiful destination,” Yılmazer said. “We want everyone to come and see it. They should taste our food and trout, see our entertainment and join our activities.”

A general view of Sapanca Lake, Sakarya, Türkiye, May 16, 2026. (AA Photo)

She noted strong holiday booking demand, adding, “In previous holidays, summer vacations and midterm breaks, we have always reached 100% occupancy. We expect to reach it again this time.”

Strong demand for Amasra

In Amasra, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2015 with Amasra Castle and is known for its historical sites and natural beauty, hotels and guesthouses are seeing heavy reservations ahead of the holiday.

The district contains remains from the Hellenistic, Archaic, Classical, Roman, Byzantine, Genoese, Seljuk and Ottoman periods and is preparing to host visitors.

With most of its 3,000-bed accommodation capacity already largely full, Amasra – whose permanent population is about 6,000 – is expected to welcome roughly 500,000 day-trippers and overnight tourists during the holiday.

A general view of Amasra, Bartın, northern Türkiye, May 16, 2026. (AA Photo)

Amasra Culture and Tourism Association Vice Chair Mete Ayyıldız told that the district is one of the Black Sea’s “paradise” destinations thanks to its 3,000-year history and natural and cultural heritage.

“We have strong demand in our district. Hotel occupancy has reached around 90%,” he said. “We will host our guests in the best possible way. It will be a pleasure to welcome them in the capital of fish and salad.”

He added that longer holiday periods benefit local tourism by spreading visitor traffic across several days, allowing businesses to provide better service.

Tourist numbers in Amasra continue to rise, with the district’s daily population reaching about 50,000. During the nine-day holiday, total visitors are expected to reach 450,000 to 500,000.

He also warned of heavy traffic congestion of 3-4 kilometers near the town center during peak hours, advising visitors to plan trips for quieter morning or midday hours.

Safranbolu to host history seekers

Known as one of the “best-preserved top 20 cities in the world,” Safranbolu will welcome visitors during the holiday with its Ottoman-era inns, baths, mosques, fountains, bridges and historic mansions.

A general view of the traditional houses of Safranbolu, Karabük, northern Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Safranbolu Tourism Operators Association Chair Şebnem Urgancıoğlu told that reservations are rising across historic mansions, guesthouses and hotels.

Occupancy is currently at 75%-80%, and she expects it to reach full capacity during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

She noted that Safranbolu is especially beautiful in spring and autumn, adding that visitors can walk through the historic bazaar and Bağlar district.

An aerial view of the traditional houses of Safranbolu, Karabük, northern Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

She also recommended visiting local attractions such as caves, the Crystal Glass Terrace, the Incekaya Aqueduct and nearby Yazıköy and Yörük villages. For those with more time, she suggested the natural areas in Yenice and the canyons in Pınarbaşı, as well as the newly opened Kalealtı Education and City History Museum.