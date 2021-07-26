Known for its outstanding natural wonders, Turkey has dozens of beautiful canyons that attract millions of local and foreign tourists every year.

Located in the Pınarbaşı district of Turkey's northern Kastamonu province, the Valla and Horma canyons attracted great attention from citizens during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holiday.

The Valla canyon with its famous Muratbaşı observation terrace is thought to be "the second deepest canyon in the world" as its depth reaches 1,200 meters (3,937 feet) in some places. The canyon is also listed among the most difficult canyons to pass, but it offers its visitors the opportunity to watch the natural beauties with its observation terraces.

However, there is one detail you would want to know. Once you enter the canyon, there is no way back. Literally.

The length of Valla canyon is about 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) and the entrance is located in Muratbaşı village. If you enter the canyon you will have to walk 12 kilometers until the exit in the Hamitli village of the Loç Valley in the Cide district as there is only a one-way route.

The Horma Canyon, formed by the Zarı Stream centuries ago, was finally made accessible for tourists with a 3-kilometer wooden platform mounted on the rocks with nails. As you walk through the wooden platform, you can enjoy all the beauties of the canyon.

At the end of the walk, there is a natural pool, which is also appreciated by those who visit the region.

The number of visitors to the canyon continues to increase, thanks to the investments made recently to bring the natural beauties to light.

Popular despite pandemic

Pınarbaşı Mayor Şenol Yaşar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are a district that stands out with its natural beauties.

Stating that the district is "Turkey's gift to the world," Yaşar said, "We are now showing that Pınarbaşı is a brand in nature tourism."

"Valla Canyon is a canyon that we call 'wild paradise.' Horma Canyon, which has no example anywhere else in Turkey, has a 3-kilometer hiking path. There are also endemic plant species in the canyon,” he said.

Yaşar also noted that the canyons attracted great attention among tourists despite the pandemic.