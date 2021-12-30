The United States dollar, which increased in value against the Turkish lira, started to decline at the same rate after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week announced the new economic package.

When the pessimistic atmosphere surrounding the economic situation suddenly dissipated, the opposition, which based its demand for early elections on the rise in the dollar, sought a new agenda. The first attempt came from Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, whose name was among the 2023 presidential candidates. Imamoğlu made harsh statements after Interior Ministry inspectors announced that an investigation had been launched into municipality staff members with alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization. He claimed that he was the main target and that the ministry was trying to appoint a trustee to the municipality, citing the government’s investigation into alleged terror-linked staff.

While his spokesperson was sending out dramatic messages such as "The President is entrusted to the people," Imamoğlu went to the capital Ankara with other CHP mayors in tow. He visited Anıtkabir, where Atatürk's tomb is located.

However, it was he who called the police and prosecutors to duty by saying, "Why is the Minister of Interior still waiting?" in the face of allegations that there were people connected with terrorism in the municipality for a long time.

In addition, statements from the government make Imamoğlu's overreaction even more suspicious. Finally, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairperson Numan Kurtulmuş has also clearly laid out the framework of the investigation: “Here, there is no question of an investigation opened against the Mayor or the Metropolitan Municipality. It is said that some names with alleged affiliation with terrorist organizations working in the Metropolitan Municipality or their companies have been identified. And an investigation, an inspection will be made about these names.”

So, what is Imamoğlu after, despite there being no accusation that he is related to terrorism?

Of course, a grievance that would pave the way for him to be a candidate in the presidential elections would not be bad! Because the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has closed all doors regarding Imamoğlu's candidacy, who did not hide his enthusiasm.

Municipal elections will be held one year after the presidential elections in 2023. This time, Kılıçdaroğlu, who seems to have gathered the courage to challenge Erdoğan directly in the vote, is making excuses for other candidates. He says that Imamoğlu's candidacy would mean leaving Istanbul, which they barely won 25 years later, to the AK Party majority in the city council.

In fact, Kılıçdaroğlu had warned the mayors, whose names were among the presidential candidates, for the last time. He asked them to end their tours of the country, which resemble election campaigns, and to deal with the problems of the city they ruled.

It seems that Imamoğlu wants to circumvent the campaign ban imposed by the chairperson by taking on an investigation in the municipality that does not concern him. He is trying to create a certain perception: "I am being attacked, I have to speak."

He's right too. In 2023, as the common candidate of the entire opposition, he must find a way to stand in front of Erdoğan and constantly remain on the agenda.

Let's see how Kılıçdaroğlu, who has managed to retain his seat as the leader of the main opposition for years without ever winning an election, will eliminate the "inside" Imamoğlu threat?

Nobody should underestimate Kılıçdaroğlu, whose main profession is bureaucracy. For him, the government consists of the CHP general presidency, which has been stuck in the 25% band for years. And his opponent, meanwhile, is not the president – who is busy contemplating solutions to the country's huge problems such as economy, security and infrastructure – but populist alternatives like Imamoğlu.

I am astonished by those who are surprised that Erdoğan, who has been in power for 20 years, was the clear favorite in the last elections.