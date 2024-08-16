A knife attack in Southport, a town of less than 100,000 inhabitants in the United Kingdom, on July 30 once again demonstrated how the terrorist state of Israel is a scourge to the world.

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, died in the deadly attack carried out by Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a Christian British citizen of Rwandan origin. A total of 10 people, including eight children, were injured in the attack.

The British police announced that the incident was “not considered a terrorist attack” and that the attacker, who was taken into custody, was 17 years old. In fact, this statement alone was proof that the perpetrator of the attack was not a Muslim. For the Western world, the hypocrisy of “if the perpetrator is a Muslim, it is a terrorist attack, if not, it is an ordinary case” has been repeated to the point of being memorized.

Nigel Farage, the racist leader of the U.K., fired the flare with his statement on his social media account,” the truth is being withheld from us,” referring to Muslims. The Nazi remnants, who gathered in a short time with the false posts “The attacker was a Muslim” that spread among racists in Britain, attacked mosques and Muslim associations in the country. Not content with this, they hunted Muslims on the streets.

Looting and mass lynchings took place for days as a result of the inadequate response of the British police. Although the identity, nationality and religion of the attacker was revealed, British racists continued their attacks unabated. Farage, one of the instigators, even said in a statement that the army should step in to quell the violence.

The events started right after the news broke that the new government in the U.K. was considering a military embargo on Zionist Israel, leading to speculation that Israeli intelligence could be behind the unprecedented riots.

The news, coming so soon after the previous Conservative government in the U.K. continued its uncompromising support for Israel, which had even massacred British aid workers, caused panic in Israel. Moreover, it is worth mentioning two developments that have fueled this speculation: the new British government lifted the British veto on the International Criminal Court's (ICJ) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his accomplices, and the natural leader of the racists on the streets, Tommy Robinson, has been an active participant in rallies in support of Israel in the country.

The events in the U.K. may lead to more talk about the links between neo-Nazis in Europe and Israel. This will pave the way for a more open discussion of the Zionist terrorist organization's attacks on peace and tranquility not only in the occupied territories but also in the rest of the world.

The Palestinian resistance can liberate not only Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories and Al-Aqsa Mosque, but also the rest of the world from the Israeli scourge. As this possibility increases, it will cause the Zionist terrorist organization to activate its dirty plans in other countries. The events in the U.K. seem to be the latest example of this for now.