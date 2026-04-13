Do not let these “peace talks” fool you. There will be no peace. At best, we may see a prolonged cease-fire until the U.S. midterm elections. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not stupid enough to have the one and only U.S. president he molded into his wicked ways lose his majority in Congress. President Donald Trump is Netanyahu’s bail and bond to stay prime minister and, consequently, not to rot in prison for 10 years. Apparently, Trump needs Netanyahu to keep the vital portions of the Epstein papers out of the public sphere to continue with a Congress controlled by the Grand Old Party (GOP), not to get impeached and perhaps to remain in the office.

Yet, an extended cease-fire, the reopening of the Hormuz Strait, and alleviating the inflationary pressure on the U.S. economy may not mean that the already heightened public pressure in the U.S. against Trump’s dogging Netanyahu to his wars on Iran is going away. It seems that not only the Democratic Party is waking up from its political anesthesia, but the GOP has also noticed that being in the deep pockets of Zionism is not endlessly beneficial to themselves and the country.

It was not Gulf's war

On the other hand, the leaders and media people in the Gulf countries seem to have learned that the only thing worse than being an enemy of the U.S. is being a friend of the U.S. A Saudi official was quoted the other day on the social media saying when their refinery was attacked by Iran, they asked the U.S. for help, and the American officials even didn’t bother to respond. The Saudi official said, “Now, as we try to make peace with Iran and reduce tensions, America is deliberately sabotaging the process.” Why? The Saudi official thinks the U.S. wants war, “for Israel wants war: it cannot survive without conflict.”

Trump and his goons, who are as obedient as dogs, used the Gulf countries, that is, the Iranian people’s brothers and sisters in Islam, as their launching pad in their support fire on an Iranian elementary school, petro-chemical industry, military installations and nuclear facilities for Israel. What did the Gulf Arabs get in return?

Even if Iran were building a Shiite Crescent around the Gulf, it was not creating a Shiite empire around the Sunni world. It was trying to legitimize the oligarchic-religious dictatorship in Iran. The mullahs hoped that a sheathing of proxies supporting the resistance of the oppressed Palestinians would be good to disguise their archaic jubbahs.

The Arab neighbors had to know that to provide peace back to the Middle East, they only needed to convince their American allies to convert Israel back to a normal country and an apartheid state. If Israel could be forced to give up its malicious Zionist intentions in 1917 to steal all the lands, towns, cities, farms and homes of the native Arab people in Palestine, there would be no wars and no Nakba (the “catastrophe” in Arabic, referring to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians in 1948). Palestine would have stayed as a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society. Iran would not have nuclear ambitions to protect itself or to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth. It would be playing the “Oil Games” with the capitalists of the West.

Together till hell

Netanyahu’s personal cunningness to stay in power and out of jail partnered him up with the idea of endless wars with Messianic Zionism, which also created a marriage made in hell for the neocons’ grotesque, horrible scheme of redrawing the Middle East map. The fool’s paradise the neocons dream of is actually their wholesale answers to the endless coups, regime-changes and prodding their puppets in the oil-rich Middle East countries.

In those happy days when he thought that the Epstein files would be forgotten and Netanyahu would not have his hands on them, Trump even presumed that he could make fun of those neocon and interventionist horrific plans. If you remember the shot he took at them during his foreign policy speech in Riyadh on May 13, 2025: “Western interventionists flying beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live your own lives. ... The so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built.”

But unfortunately, things did not go as he expected, and instead of talking to the Iranians about Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and nuclear issues, he had to bomb Iran twice. Now, God only knows what will come out of the talks in Pakistan, where he sent his vice president, JD Vance.

Call me pessimistic, not because I love “Sad Songs for Sad People” by Megan Moroney, but I realistically expect no peace coming from Islamabad. As long as Trump stays a captive supporter of Netanyahu and as long as Netanyahu serves the dirty plans of the neocons and Zionists, the salvation for the American people, especially the iGen of the Western societies, and the Arabs and Jews of the Middle East is in redoing the “Eretz Israel.” Do we really need to go back that much?

Problems starting with Zionism

Yes, we do. You know what happens if the first button of the shirt is buttoned incorrectly. Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin had asked in 1901, “Where To Begin,” in an article which later became a road map for the Jews of the Russian Empire and all of Europe to migrate to Palestine.

Jews were seeking a haven from the discrimination (and in Russia, from death!) but the “Political Zionism,” in the late 19th century, took shape as a national movement of self-determination, based on ideas that the totality of Jews as a single national collectivity, and that this national entity has a claim of ownership over its ancestral homeland, Eretz Yisrael (the land of Israel). Both of these ideas were based on religious myths: Judaism was not a national identity, but a religion, and there was no ancestral homeland of Judaic believers.

That is why, today, only 10% to 15% of all Jews in Israel identify themselves as Zionists. If you are a true believer of Judaism, you do not believe in killing and stealing in general, and the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians, in particular. That is why I think, “re-doing Israel” in the lines of the never-implemented 1937 plan to partition Palestine.

British high commissioner for the Mandate Palestine, Sir Harold MacMichael, wrote in a private letter to London, “I see no alternative to partition. ... Jews and Arabs alike would enjoy the possession of their own respective territories.”

But neither London and other European capitals, nor Washington had the slightest intention to stop the Zionist terrorists from expelling all the other people from Palestine and create “a homeland for Jews: The Zion.”

But there is one extremely important point here: Netanyahu, counting down the minutes to the next war, has now turned all his domestic attention to obliterate Israel's democracy. He and his lime-hound on a leash are trying not to end wars. Because the wars have become their regular way to suppress the opposition. These two warlords are widening their governments’ assault on the courts and the pressure on independent journalism. As soon as the opposition starts working on the real targets, like re-creating Israel from scratch, Trump and Netanyahu will accelerate their assault on the liberal method of government.

Whether they like it or not, the people all over the world have seen that to reestablish the global peace and order, you have to nip the trouble in the bud.